Artist Julia Gutman Wins Archibald Prize For Her Portrait Of Montaigne

Sydney-based artist Julia Gutman has been announced as the winner of the Archibald Prize 2023 for her portrait of singer-songwriter Montaigne.

Having become one of the youngest winners of the prize, Gutman’s winning prize titled Head in the sky, feet on the ground, was created using found textiles, oils, and embroidery on canvas.

Winning the award and the $100,000 prize marks Gutman as the 13th time the Archibald Prize has been awarded to a woman and the 11th to win since it began back in 1921.

“I’m So Elated

Gutman was beyond ecstatic when she was informed that she had won the prize by the Art Gallery of New South Wales director, Michael Brand.

“I’m so elated and overwhelmed to have won. Shocked, dumbfounded, but very happy. It’s honestly completely surreal. I’m so grateful to be working at a time when young female voices are heard,” she said.

“So much of my practice is devoted to revisiting, critiquing and contending with the histories housed in institutions. It’s so affirming for that conversation to be recognised in such a public way.”

Having been friends with Montaigne for a “few years,” Gutman said that both of them liked to create “our own forms and approaches rather than strictly adhering to any one tradition.”

“Montaigne’s work defies genres, while her mercurial soprano has become an indelible part of the fabric of Australian music,” she said.

The portrait of Montaigne signifies a break from the Archibald tradition, as past-winning portraits often depicted older artists, politicians, and public figures.

The Singer Behind The Portrait

For those who follow Eurovision religiously will recognise Montaigne as Australia’s representative in 2021 with her song, Technicolour. The singer-songwriter was slated to participate in the 2020 song contest with her song, Don’t Break Me before it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Montaigne was surprised by Gutman’s win.

“Not because I don’t believe in Julia’s incredible talent and warm heart, but because you just never think this stuff is going to happen to you,” the singer said.

“Thank you so much to Julia for seeing me as a worthy sitter for her beautiful vision.”