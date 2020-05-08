—

While the dog days of isolation are nearly over, there’s still plenty of gay content that’s begging to be explored.

Sydney’s own Aural Fixation, a fortnightly queer music podcast exploring LGBTQI+ themes in music and pop culture has now banked over thirty episodes, making it the perfect binge-worthy ending to any gay’s isolation routine.

Since launching in May last year, Aural Fixation went straight into Apple’s New and Noteworthy curated list of podcasts seen by millions of podcast listeners every day and has continued to grow a dedicated fanbase since its inception.

Each instalment follows best friends and British expats living and recording in Sydney, Drew Tweedle and Andy Gott, as they discuss an album that is loved by the LGBTQI community, made by LGBTQI artists, or touches upon the primal LGBTQI experiences.

Aural Fixation digs deep in true queer-fashion and explores music’s iconic impacts on LGBTQI culture while dissecting the notion of a gay ‘banga’.

Previous episodes have tackled the likes of Madonna, Lady Gaga, Robyn, and Britney Spears, as well as icons like Indigo Girls, Frank Ocean, Björk and the Velvet Underground – not to mention the staples of legends like Elton John, George Michael, and the Pet Shop Boys.

Podcast co-creator, Drew Tweedle, said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking simple pleasures was more important now more than ever.

“Actively seeking joy is more important now than ever, and we aim to deliver unabashed, unequivocal joy with every edition of Aural Fixation,” they said.

Andy Gott, the other co-creator, iterated that the lockdown has only provided more time for the two to indulge in research and creativity.

“Never before have I had more time to indulge my dual passions of researching pop music obscura, and evangelising about them. You’ve never had more time to listen, so what are you waiting for?” they said.

Drew and Andy pride themselves on sharing a cross-genre, cross-hemispheric viewpoint surrounding being LGBTQI and loving music, shared perhaps only by the iconic Minogue sisters or Alan Jones.

One hopes that the likes of Grimes, St Vincent or Florence + The Machine are the next cabs off the instalment-rank. Though I guess gays across the globe will have to wait and see.

“Upcoming episodes in the works include Years & Years, Mariah, Whitney and ‘snap out of it’ by Cher. Keen to discuss Grimes too!” Drew and Andy said.

Listeners can now find a ‘Quick Fix’ on Belinda Carlisle’s ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth’, with Aural Fixation’s next episode, out next week, centring on Beverly Glenn Copeland.

You can find the Aural Fixation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.