Aussie Gay Gymnast Heath Thorpe Appeals Non-Selection To World Championships

Out gay Australian gymnast Heath Thorpe has appealed his non-selection to the World Championships Team.

On July 19, Gymnastics Australia announced the five gymnasts selected for its 2023 World Gymnastics Championships men’s team.

At the time Thorpe, 22, said that he is “absolutely heartbroken” that he did not make the cut.

Has Since Appealed His Non-Selection

On Thursday, August 3, Thorpe announced that he has since appealed his non-selection to the National Sports Tribunal, which “partially upheld my case, on the grounds that the selection committee did not weight selection events.”

Despite the National Sports Tribunal findings, Gymnastics Australia didn’t reverse its decision, and reconfirmed the same team based on “performances equally”.

Thorpe explained, “I had the opportunity to again appeal this decision by [Gymnastics Australia] through the [National Sports Tribunal], however, I did not have the financial means to continue the case.

He added, “I was also emotionally exhausted and isolated. This process had been going on for weeks.”

‘I Am Proud Of Myself For Standing My Ground’

In the statement, Thorpe also announced that he has set up a GoFundMe page, “for those of you who have the financial means to help pay back the costs.”

According to Thorpe, the appeals process has cost $19,000.

“I am incredibly disappointed by the outcome of this appeal, I am proud of myself for standing my ground and asserting my values and self-belief,” the statement continued.

“I encourage Gymnastics Australia to use this as an opportunity to reflect on their policies and processes surrounding Olympic qualifying events, and that moving forward more objective and measurable criteria is established.”

‘Absolutely Heartbroken’

On July 19, it was announced that Thorpe did not make the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships men’s team.

In a post to social media at the time, Thorpe wrote, “I am absolutely heartbroken to share that I have not been selected to the Australian team for the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships.

“Despite my many results and improvements this year alone, including my recent Australian All-Around title, I will not be one of the five Aussie gymnasts afforded an opportunity to compete in the biggest Olympic qualifier come October.

He went on to say, “It is an impossible task to summarise the overwhelming emotions that I am currently experiencing… but know that I will have more words to share soon with my friends, family and fans.”

‘[We] Have Secured A Ticket To Worlds!’

In May, Thorpe won the Australian All-Around Championships, one of Australia’s highest gymnastic honours.

On May 6, Thorpe and his teammates beat Team New Zealand to win Oceania Continental Championships, winning Australia a place in the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships.

He placed first in the floor event and second in the high bar competition.

In a tweet at the time, Thorpe wrote, “We did it! Team AUS are your 2023 Oceania Champions and with that have secured a ticket to Worlds! It’s hard to describe how proud I am of each of these boys. It was a nail-biter but the grit, spirit and fight we showed tonight got us across the line.”