Aussie Men’s Netball Team Goes Viral For ‘Bye Bye Bye’ Dance Before Game

The Australian men’s netball team, the Kelpies, have gone viral over the weekend with a pre-game dance routine to NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye.

Before their match against South Africa in the Fast 5 Netball World series, the Australian Kelpies stunned audiences in Christchurch, New Zealand, who were delighted to be treated to a little groove before the game got underway.

The Fast 5 games are a condensed version of the iconic Australian sport, with the crowd dressing up and getting a bit rowdy, and teams usually put on a little show for them.

The Aussies get the men's tournament underway with an awesome dance

“It’s not something that all of us are comfortable doing, but there’s a solid half of us that love it,” said Centre player Liam Forcadillia on The Project last night.

Social media reactions to the men’s netball team’s viral dance routine

While many fans loved the show, some commentators from outside the netball world also had some things to say, with one X user asking “why does Australia have to constantly embarrass me [?]” and another defending them with “God there are some super fragile men in the comments.”

The women’s team followed up the day after with their own performance to Miley Cyrus’s Hoedown Throwdown, donned in white cowboy hats and pulling out the dance from the 2009 Hannah Montana movie.

Whatever pre-game magic the teams weaved paid off though, with the Kelpies beating South Africa 42 to 27, and going on to defeat New Zealand in the final on Sunday, taking out the Championship.

Deadpool and Wolverine Movie Featured Song

90’s hit and honorary bisexual anthem, Bye Bye Bye, trended earlier this year after the release of Deadpool and Wolverine.

The film saw the red and black clad antihero dancing to the tune, which of course made the rounds on TikTok.

Although Deadpool is a canonically queer character (the movie version is pansexual), the movie caused controversy amongst LGBTQIA+ fans, playing off the idea that he and Wolverine could be a couple as a gag in both the marketing and the actual film.