FOOTBALL QUEERS ASSEMBLE: Australia To Host Women’s Asian Cup in 2026

Football Australia has confirmed that Australia will be the host of the Women’s Asian Cup in 2026.

This means the Matildas – who were named the ‘gayest team’ at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup – will have another chance to nab a major title on home soil.

It’s the first time the Women’s Asian Cup will be held in Australia since 2006.

Matches are set to be played in three different states across Australia: NSW, Queensland and Western Australia. The Victorian government opted against bidding to host games.

Australia was knocked out in the quarter finals during the last Women’s Asian Cup in 2022. The Matildas last won the cup in 2010.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) executive committee in Bangkok confirmed the announcement on Wednesday.

Australia was reportedly the only member nation to submit a bid to host the tournament.

It’s OFFICIAL! 🏟 Australia has been awarded the hosting rights for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™ 🇦🇺#WAC2026 @afcasiancup @theafcdotcom — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) May 15, 2024

Australian “passion for the women’s game is so palpable”

“We are profoundly honoured to host the 2026 edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup,” Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said.

“This decision reflects the global football community’s confidence in our capability to deliver outstanding events. Following the resounding success of last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, we are eager to create another tournament that celebrates women’s football and inspires a new generation.”

“I am confident we will see a more vibrant and competitive edition in 2026 in Australia, where the unrivalled passion for the women’s game is so palpable,” said AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.