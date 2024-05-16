FOOTBALL QUEERS ASSEMBLE: Australia To Host Women’s Asian Cup in 2026

National News New South Wales News News Queensland News Sport Western Australia
Chloe Sargeant
May 16, 2024
FOOTBALL QUEERS ASSEMBLE: Australia To Host Women’s Asian Cup in 2026
Image: Image: Matildas.com.au

Football Australia has confirmed that Australia will be the host of the Women’s Asian Cup in 2026.

This means the Matildas – who were named the ‘gayest team’ at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup – will have another chance to nab a major title on home soil.

It’s the first time the Women’s Asian Cup will be held in Australia since 2006.

Matches are set to be played in three different states across Australia: NSW, Queensland and Western Australia. The Victorian government opted against bidding to host games.

Australia was knocked out in the quarter finals during the last Women’s Asian Cup in 2022. The Matildas last won the cup in 2010.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) executive committee in Bangkok confirmed the announcement on Wednesday.

Australia was reportedly the only member nation to submit a bid to host the tournament.

Australian “passion for the women’s game is so palpable”

“We are profoundly honoured to host the 2026 edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup,” Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said.

“This decision reflects the global football community’s confidence in our capability to deliver outstanding events. Following the resounding success of last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, we are eager to create another tournament that celebrates women’s football and inspires a new generation.”

“I am confident we will see a more vibrant and competitive edition in 2026 in Australia, where the unrivalled passion for the women’s game is so palpable,” said AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Gay Greens MP Slams Lack Of LGBT Support In Budget
May 16, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Gay Greens MP Slams Lack Of LGBT Support In Budget
National News News
Here’s All The Tea On Why Kim Chi & Eureka Are Fighting About Body-Shaming
May 16, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Here’s All The Tea On Why Kim Chi & Eureka Are Fighting About Body-Shaming
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Drag News
First Trailer For The ‘Wicked’ Movie Ft. Ariana Grande Is Here
May 16, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

First Trailer For The ‘Wicked’ Movie Ft. Ariana Grande Is Here
Arts & Entertainment News Screen
Sydney’s Cumberland Council Has Reversed Their LGBTQI+ Book Ban
May 15, 2024 | Grace Johnson

Sydney’s Cumberland Council Has Reversed Their LGBTQI+ Book Ban
Community News New South Wales News News
Thorne Harbour Quits Elon Musk’s X In Stand Against Anti-LGBTQI Hate
May 15, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Thorne Harbour Quits Elon Musk’s X In Stand Against Anti-LGBTQI Hate
Community News News Victorian News
Elimination of HIV Transmission Possible In Australia With New Budget
May 15, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Elimination of HIV Transmission Possible In Australia With New Budget
National News New South Wales News News Victorian News