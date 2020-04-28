As the Australian LGBTQI community comes together online, epic beauty squads are getting together and taking to social media to showcase stunning makeovers.
Advocacy and community group, Trans Sisters United, took their lead from the U.S. community and shared a beautifully inspiring contribution with a powerful message to the world on their social media channels, while also challenging the U.K sisterhood to step up next.
“We want to remind the world that we are still visible and not going anywhere! #GirlsLikeUs are ready in our own time. Trans Sisters United and our ladies from Down Under took the time to love ourselves and each other”. Sasja Sydek.
Beautiful work! We see you, and we love you.
Still visible and not going anywhere! #GirlsLikeUs are ready in our own time. Trans Sisters United and our girls from down under took the time to love ourselves and each other. Take the #BrushItOffChallenge with your squad, cause #TransGirlsNeedLove2 We took the challenge from our sisters in the United State of America and now we nominate our sisters in the United Kingdom. Thank You Ladies! Follow their IG DANIIELLE – @DANIIELLEALEXIS KARINA – @KLAGO17 VICTORA – @MTDQ19 TAYLOR – @TAYLORCOUGLE LAETICIA – @LAETICIA_PR KIMMY – @KIMMYDORA23 LATOYA – @HOEGTOYA ANASTASIA – @RAINBOWINTHEASHES PETA – @PETA_FRIEND ULY – @ULYTAN MARNIE – @DAHYNA_HEENAN RENEE – @OBRIEN_RENEE ADDISON – @VOGUEMEGAQUEEN CHRISTINE -@CHRISSYLOVESFRANGI 💖🤍💙 @TRANS.SISTERS.UNITED REBECKAH – @BLONDESUNDAY SASJA – @SSXO.OXSS Music: FRIENDSHIPS by @PASCALLETOUBLON #brushitoffchallenge #brushitoffchallengedownunder #australia #transisbeautiful #dontrushchallenge #TransGirlsNeedLove2 #girlslikeus #transwomanofaustralia #foryoupage #transwomanofinstagram #igtvchannel #igtv #fyp #pascalletoublon #passthebrush #unitedstates #unitedkingdom #makeup #beauty #makeuptransformation #passthebrushchallenges #makeuptransformationchallenge @munroebergdorf @paris.lees @hannahw253 @missxronix @angelicaross
