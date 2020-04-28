—

As the Australian LGBTQI community comes together online, epic beauty squads are getting together and taking to social media to showcase stunning makeovers.

Advocacy and community group, Trans Sisters United, took their lead from the U.S. community and shared a beautifully inspiring contribution with a powerful message to the world on their social media channels, while also challenging the U.K sisterhood to step up next.

“We want to remind the world that we are still visible and not going anywhere! #GirlsLikeUs are ready in our own time. Trans Sisters United and our ladies from Down Under took the time to love ourselves and each other”. Sasja Sydek.

Beautiful work! We see you, and we love you.