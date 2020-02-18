—

By Mike Hitch

This year, just an hour north of Sydney’s bustling City, the Central Coast of NSW will be stepping up their LGBTQI festivities with the return of the Bauhaus Fun Haus dance party and a live big screen telecast of the 2020 Sydney Mardi Gras Parade.

Bauhaus Fun Haus organiser and Central Coast local, Glitta Supernova said that the event is not only a symbol of solidarity with Sydney but also a way to step up as a more visible and inclusive Central Coast community.

The Coast will be going queer in Woy Woy as a fundraiser for the central Coastal Twist LGBTIQA+ Festival in October.

“We want to see everyone there as we make history on the Central Coast, busting through the beige boundaries and creating our own reflections of a bold and brave Central Coast,” she said.

“It’s amazing how much the wider community has embraced diversity and social inclusion. This is bringing visibility to the Coast, and we’re bringing lots of amazing artists from around Australia to the Coast who would have never come here normally!”

Supernova also mentioned the work that’s gone into creating these events, including the highly anticipated LGBTQI arts and culture festival, ‘Coastal Twist’ – touching on the political difficulties of creating a new fabric in the Central Coast’s culture.

“It’s very political up here, and when we first started this arts and culture business, I just had no idea how political it was going to be. We’re having to try to bridge with conservative liberals and make them aware of what we’re about – we’re not scary people who are going to throw eggs at them, we’re here to make a difference,” she said.

“We’re going about changing the arts and culture fabric of the Central Coast because it’s been neglected for such a long time and finally it’s having a… I guess you could call it a rebirth!”

Just a 30-minute drive North from Hornsby, the Bauhaus Fun Haus dance party asks guests to bring a “playful & authentic self to party alongside live acts” and will feature world-class Bad Dog DJ’s Steve Sonius & Annabelle Gaspar playing the Coast for the very first time.

Held on Saturday 29 February and running from 6 pm till midnight at the Woy Woy Leagues Club, this 18+ event is the perfect regional twist on Sydney’s cosmopolitan spectacular.

