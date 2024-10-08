Beau Lamarre-Condon Preparing To Submit Plea Over Jesse and Luke Murder Charges

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon is preparing to submit a plea over the alleged double murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

His lawyer appeared in court this morning advising that Lamarre-Condon is on the verge of submitting pleas in relation to the charges.

The news follows his last court appearance in August where three new charges were laid.

Beau Lamarre-Condon on the verge of submitting pleas

Beau Lamarre-Condon is currently in custody charged with the alleged murders of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

He currently faces two counts of DV related murder and is also charged with one count of break and enter.

Whilst he appeared in court via video link in August he was not present in court today and was not required to appear.

Instead he was represented by his solicitor John Walford.

Walford advised the court that his legal team had held a case conference with prosecutors and that Lamarre-Condon was in the “last throes” of preparing instructions for his legal team to submit a plea to the courts.

However despite the plans for a plea, lawyers for the accused advised that it would not be until November when the matter would be committed.