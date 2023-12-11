BeBe Gunn Departs Brisbane Drag Brunch

For six years Brisbane star BeBe Gunn has been a stalwart of the much-loved Drag Brunch held at Cloudland every Sunday morning.

However, BeBe has recently announced that she will no longer be returning to this staple of the Brisbane drag scene in 2024. Taking to Facebook BeBe recently announced her departure.

“After nearly 6 years – I will be hosting my final Drag Brunch on Jan 21st next year. Hosting Brunch has been the greatest honour of my life. If you’ve come before you know that it’s not just a drag show. It’s truly a family who have built this event into what it is.”

Drag Performer Of The Year

Every week BeBe has joined countless other drag icons from Brisbane to host the often sold-out events, however with so many other projects in the works it is no surprise that BeBe is making moves.

When she hasn’t been performing at countless venues and productions across Brisbane, BeBe Gunn has also been taking to the stage around the country.

She has recently toured nationally with the production of “Swamplesque” a burlesque parody of the popular children’s movie Shrek, which was an Adelaide Fringe Winner in 2023. Most recently she has toured with “The Stripsons” performing at the Adelaide Fringe and the Wynnum Fringe Festival in Queensland as well. BeBe was also the recipient of the 2020 Drag Performer of the Year award at the Queens Ball Awards hosted by The Brisbane Pride Festival.

Golden Hour

While BeBe has garnered plenty of attention for her work as a host and performer over the years, it was during the recent pandemic when she gained national attention for her charitable assistance in supporting others who were in need.

With the closure of venues during Covid Lockdowns, which included performance spaces BeBe saw that the creative arts industry and its performers were struggling to make ends meet.

Inspired to help others get by she launched “Pay Your Bills” via her social media accounts, an initiative to help others pay the bills of those who were unable to do so. The project was so simple and effective it inspired thousands to lend a hand, placing BeBe in the national spotlight, including appearing on national television to talk about the initiative.

Now as 2024 draws to a close BeBe Gunns star is on the rise more than ever as she is set to star in “Golden Hour” at Fringe World in February as well as continuing to tour “Swamplesque” and “The Stripsons.”



BeBe will still be performing across Brisbane in 2024, you can find her pefromance schedule online here: