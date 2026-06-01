Bendigo Bank, Deloitte, Russell Kennedy Lawyers Win At 2026 Aus LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards

Organisations from across Australia were recognised at the Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards this weekend, for their ongoing work to advance LGBTQIA+ inclusion, equity and belonging in the workplace.

Held at the Sydney ICC Grand Ballroom, dozens of new and returning business were awarded for their efforts in LGBTQIA+ inclusion with Bendigo Bank named as ‘Employer of the Year’ and Liberty Financial as ‘Most Improved Employer’ whilst Russell Kennedy Lawyers received the award for ‘Small Employer of the Year’.

First established in 2011, the awards are organised by Pride in Diversity, a non-for-profit program made by Australia’s largest LGBTQIA+ health organisation, ACON as an event to bring business leaders, community members and allies together in celebrating those who are driving meaningful and positive organisational and cultural change across the Australian business landscape.

“With more than 1,000 attendees, this year’s Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards is the largest in the event’s history, reflecting the strength and resilience of organisations choosing to remain committed to the LGBTQ+ inclusion. The event celebrated the leaders and workplaces continuing to stand visibly and proudly alongside LGBTQ+ employees and communities,” said Director of ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, Dawn Emsen-Hough.

The Awards are based on the annual results of Australia’s national benchmark for LGBTQIA+ workplace inclusion: The Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) submissions.

The AWEI enables organisations to assess and benchmark their policies, practices and culture in relation to LGBTQIA+ inclusion, whilst recognising both foundational and progressive efforts towards creating safer, more inclusive and equitable workplaces.

‘Workplaces cannot be complacent’ about LGBTQ+ inclusion

Though ACON continues to recognise the business ongoing and improved efforts in LGBTQIA+ inclusion, equity and belonging in the workplace, it remains as an ongoing struggle for people within the LGBTQIA+ community as research from Diversity Council Australia (DCA) shows that LGBTQIA+ are still facing disproportionately high levels of exclusion within the workplace.

According to the DCA, LGBTQIA+ workers are 1.5 times more likely to experience discrimination and or harassment at work; DCA also found that 39 per cent of LGBTQIA+ workers reported being left out of work social gatherings compared to the 29 per cent of non-LGBTQIA+ workers.

“As organisations celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities, this data highlights that workplaces cannot be complacent,” said CEO of DCA, Catherine Hunter.

Emsen-Hough also said how important inclusion is not only for LGBTQIA+ workers, but to Australian Businesses.

“Data consistently shows that inclusion practices and measures build workplaces where all Australians can belong, contributing to positive organisational culture, staff engagement, and broader societal wellbeing. These awards highlight the importance of sustained, intentional efforts to embed safety, respect, and inclusion across all levels of work.”

Winners of 2026 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards

Here are the full list of winners at the 2026 LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards.

Employer of the Year – Bendigo Bank

Most Improved Employer – Liberty Financial

Employee Network of the Year – Australian Taxation Office (ATO)

Trans and Gender Diverse Inclusion – Deloitte

CEO of the Year – Glenn Morgan (he/him), Deutsche Bank

Executive Leadership Award – Kaele Stokes (she/her), Dementia Australia

Network Leader of the Year – Amy Ewing (she/her), Ampol

LGBTQ+ Role Model Award (Joint Recipients)

– Ellie Watts (they/them), Australian Retirement Trust

– Sarah Tell (she/her), Brisbane City Council

LGBTQ+ Inclusive Innovation – “Activating Parents as Allies for LGBTQ+ Inclusion,” Capgemini

Sally Webster Ally Award – Peta Camilleri (she/her), Capgemini

Sapphire Inspire Award – Professor Sophia Nimphius (she/her), Edith Cowan University

Small Employer of the Year – Russell Kennedy Lawyers

Most Improved Small Employer – Think HQ