Despite being one of the faces of a movie that gives a voice to a minority in Marvel’s Black Panther conservative actress Letitia Wright has belittled another minority, the transgender community, by sharing a video created and uploaded to YouTube by self-proclaimed prophet Tomi Arayomi.

In 2018 Wright was severely affected by depression where she found Christian religion to be her healer, as she mentioned after receiving her BAFTA reward saying that she had thought about quitting acting. However, “the only thing that pulled me out of it was God, my belief, my faith and my family, and an email from BAFTA asking me to become part of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits,” Wright said.

On December 4 she shared a YouTube video hosted by Arayomi on Twitter with the emoji of praying hands. In the video Arayomi states that he ‘does not understand’ vaccines medically and that he hopes that it will not make people ‘grow extra limbs’.

He went on to use trans people as an example, “If you look at somebody that was genetically born a male but you say ‘that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl’ enough times, eventually you will force compliance by the composition of my speech to say something that I just technically, biologically don’t believe it.”

Following this being posted, fans spoke out against the actress’ post with great disappointment for sharing transphobic and misinformation about this fast spreading deadly disease.

One user of Twitter responded, “That video was transphobic and no please don’t be an anti vaxxer it’s NOT okay.”

But Wright, just like her warrior character in Black Panther, bit back with subsequent posts.

“If you don’t conform to popular opinions, but ask questions and think for yourself,” she tweeted, “you get cancelled.”

“My intention was not to hurt anyone,” she said in a follow-up tweet. “My ONLY intention of posting the video was to raise my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

Since all this took place Wright’s social media accounts have been closed off, along with her post. With people speculating that Wright either deleted the accounts or that the social media outlets removed her accounts.