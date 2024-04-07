Brisbane Pride Opens Nominations For The 2024 Queens Ball Awards

Brisbane Pride have today opened nominations for the 2024 Queens Ball awards.

The awards are held every year with nominees announced at the annual event currently held at Brisbane City Hall.

Nominations for this years awards are open from April 8 – 20.

Queens Ball Nominations are now open

The Queens Ball Awards are Brisbane’s biggest celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community and their achievements.

Each year Brisbane Pride seek nominations from members of the community to recognise the outstanding hard work and dedication of those within our community.

“Brisbane Pride are thrilled to announce nominations for the 2024 Queens Ball Awards are now open!” They announced on Facebook on Monday.

“As the longest continually running LGBTQIA+ event in the world these awards recognise the champions and trailblazers who make a difference in our community everyday.”

The committee are seeking nominations in fourteen categories that include volunteers, community support and social groups as well as those working in arts and entertainment.

Each year the committee also selects the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, announced on the evening, to recognise outstanding achievements provided by a member of the community across the course of their life.

The committee also selects the recipient of the Brisbane Pride Proud Award, an award that recognises individual contributions the to Brisbane community.

Nominations are now open for submission online until April 30.

The 2024 nomination categories are as follows:

First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award

Young Achievement Award

Activist of the Year

Ally of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Community Social Group

Community Support Group

Community Sporting Group

Artist of the Year

DJ of the Year

Drag Performer of the Year

Performer of the Year

Event of the Year

Venue of the Year

Celebrate On June 29 at Brisbane City Hall.

Following nominations for the 2024 awards, voting will open prior to the annual awards night.

The community will be invited to submit their votes for the 2024 award winners and then join them to celebrate at Brisbane City Hall.

Each year over five hundred community members and supporters gather to celebrate for a night of love and laughter together.

Gathered under the rainbow lit dome of City Hall guests enjoy a fantastic dinner and drinks package and then kick up their heels on the dance floor to celebrate with the award winners.

Brisbane Pride have announced ticket sales for the 2024 Queens Ball Awards will open on Monday April 15.