Candy Box Is Officially The Host of The 2024 DIVA Awards

Everyone’s favourite host Candy Box will return for the 2024 DIVA Awards, which will take place on Monday 2 September, at the UNSW Roundhouse.

With her legendary droll and dry humour, Candy is the perfect choice for this year’s ceremony.

Candy Box is a much-loved fixture on the Oxford Street scene. As Entertainment and Marketing Manager of the Stonewall Hotel, she knows all the hot gossip. No one will be safe from her clever puns and comedic punches.

A DIVA Hall of Fame-r and winner of several awards herself – Candy’s first award was Bitch of the Year in 2004 – she is one of Sydney’s best drag compères.

For Candy this will be her sixth hosting gig for DIVA, having appeared at past memorable ceremonies.

“I am nervous and excited. When I got the call, I said I would love to [host the DIVA Awards], says Candy. “Second thought was, how can I lose 20kg, learn to walk in heels again and find my accent in 6 weeks. I promise it will be an exciting night.”

Who will win a DIVA Award? Well, you have a big say.

Prestigious Awards, including the Entertainer of the Year, DIVA Rising Star and DIVA Show of the Year will, as usual, be decided by those within the industry.

The audience will have the chance to vote in any of the public vote categories, where the winner is judged as first past the post. This year, these include the awards for:

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Hostess

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Artist

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Show

Sydney’s Favourite Male Performer

Sydney’s Favourite Pub Event

Sydney’s Favourite Venue

Sydney’s Favourite DJ.

Voting for the Popular DIVA Award is available on StarObserver.com.au, and continues up to Saturday 31st August. Plus, you could win 2 tickets to the DIVA Awards just by voting!

“In the past few years we’ve seen an explosion of interest in public voting,” said DIVA Board member and Voting Coordinator Lex van Netten. “I think it’s great to see how engaged the community is with drag and the scene.”

The evening begins with Tom Grainger bringing the glamour of our famous red carpet to you from 7pm AEST, all live-streamed on Star Observer’s social media.

Van Netten said, “We’ve created brand new production shows for DIVA this year – we really want to wow the audience!”

As always, the evening won’t finish with just the awards ceremony. The legendary Bitch and Boast afterparty will see guests and the drag community celebrate well into the morning.

Tickets are selling fast for one of our community’s biggest nights – get yours now at divaawards.com.au.

Vote for your faves on StarObserver.com.au today!