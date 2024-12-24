Cara Delevingne Slays As Sir Elton John In Christmas Hit Revamp

Naomi Lawrence
December 24, 2024
Cara Delevingne Slays As Sir Elton John In Christmas Hit Revamp
Image: Instagram/@delevignefr

The bitch is back and Elton John has given us the ultimate seasonal treat with a revamped music video for his 1973 hit Step Into Christmas— featuring none other than Cara Delevingne portraying the Crocodile Rock star himself!

Fans were delightfully surprised on Thursday (December 19) when the remake dropped. While the original remains iconic, the 2024 version gives us a twist with Delevingne decked out in Elton-inspired drag, donning his signature oversized glasses and  waistcoat.

Cara Delevingne embodies Elton John in drag makeover with flair

The video kicks off with two crew members discussing casting only to reveal Delevingne stepping in to John’s platform boots. Presented as a behind-the-scenes look at the chaotic production of the music video involving a lot of fictional crew running around (and a loose turkey) to make the set “Christmassy enough,” while Cara-Elton sings their heart out on the piano.

Flipping between the original and the remake, Delevingne totally channels John. Not only with her drag transformation but with dramatic flair and iconic cheeky wide-eyed expressions.

Responses from fans were nothing short of gushing. I mean Elton John, a new music video and Cara Delevingne all at Christmas!? Talk about the best Christmas present so far.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Comments ranged from praising Cara’s portrayal, calling the video “adorable” and “very funny and cute!” to reminiscing on the throwback classic brought back for 2024.

The video’s description sets the tone: “Over 50 years after Elton’s performance, the 2024 Step Into Christmas video starring Cara Delevingne finds the production team frantically trying to get the set ready for his arrival.

A not-so-unexpected collaboration between surprising close friends

The collaboration between John and Delevingne recently isn’t as surprising as it might seem. The pair, who met at Glastonbury earlier this year, quickly became close friends, bonding over their shared sense of humour.

Delevingne has openly gushed about Elton being one of her her idol, with two finally making their dream collab a reality.

Elton John released his latest documentary ‘Never Too Late, recalling his life and ascent to superstar status, is available now on Disney+.

