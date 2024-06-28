Casey Donovan Shares Exciting Engagement News

Former Australian Idol winner and Australian musical theatre darling Casey Donovan has shared a special life update this week.

The singer took to social media to share news of her engagement and she couldn’t be happier.

Casey Donovan and Renee Sharples announce engagement

It’s been a long road to finding love for Casey Donovan.

Following her Australian Idol win in 2004 Casey had a rocky start to her career.

At just sixteen she found herself thrust into the spotlight and struggled to find stability, happiness and love.

She went on to reveal many years later that during her time following the program she was catfished and tricked into a relationship for many years.

Now Donovan is thriving in the rebirth of her career and finding the love of her life.

After meeting Renee Sharples on a dating app several years go the two hit it off and have shared a happy relationship ever since.

This week Casey shared the news that the Renee had asked her to marry her.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of the happy couple Casey said “21.06.24 on the strawberry moon of the winter solstice the love of my life asked me if I wanted to do this life together forever.”The day I met you, home was no longer a place it became a person and yes, you are a gypsy but there’s nobody else I would rather attach my wagon to on this beautiful road trip called life” and with that, I said yes!”

The pair had recently celebrated the stars thirty sixth birthday at the top rated Aria restaurant, sharing pictures of their happy evening together.

Casey’s star continues to shine

Although the early years of her career saw the singer struggle, 2017 saw Casey Donovan successfully return to the public eye.

Appearing on the third season of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here she became the first female to win the show, launching herself back into the hearts of the public.

Following her win she went on to perform her mesmerising cover of the David Bowie song Heroes at the 2017 Logies, bringing the crowd to their feet. She then went on to release her first single in seven years with the release of Lonely.

Casey again won the hearts of the country in 2019 when she competed in the Eurovision: Australia Decides competition, where despite not being selected to compete she again won the majority of the public votes with her song Proud.

Since then Casey has found her calling on stage as a powerhouse musical theatre performer.

Combining her unmatchable voice and vivacious energy she has gone on to perform national tours in Chicago, 9 to 5 and & Juliet.

She was recently announced as the lead role in the national performance of Sister Act The Musical.