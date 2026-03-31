Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya has issued a fierce rebuke of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), condemning its new gender eligibility rules as “disrespect for women”.

The IOC’s policy, which is set to take effect at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, will ban transgender women from competing in the female category and introduce mandatory SRY gene testing for all women athletes. Officials say the move is grounded in fairness and safety, with IOC president Kirsty Coventry stating it is “absolutely clear” it would not be fair, and in some cases “not be safe”, for athletes who have undergone male puberty to compete in the women’s category.

However, human rights experts strongly reject that framing, with more than 100 organisations signing a statement calling the policy “a blunt and discriminatory response” that is “not supported by science”, while warning it risks policing women’s bodies and causing harm rather than ensuring safety.

Semenya, who has long challenged regulations targeting athletes with intersex status, said the policy undermines dignity and autonomy. She also criticised Kirsty Coventry, expressing disappointment in her leadership on an issue deeply affecting marginalised athletes.

LGBTQ+ athletes argue the policy is less about fairness and more about exclusion.

Nonbinary US Olympian Nikki Hiltz did not hold back, calling the decision “so f**king stupid” and adding it is “not solving a problem that exists.” Hiltz also warned of broader consequences, stating: “Attacks on trans people have consistently led to more policing and regulation of ALL women’s bodies.”

Trans hockey trailblazer Harrison Browne similarly criticised the ruling, warning it represents an infringement on the rights of all women athletes, not just those who are trans. Meanwhile, trans rugby player Devin Ibañez and Team USA triathlete Chris Mosier raised concerns about privacy and what Mosier described as a dangerous precedent of genetic surveillance in sport.

Critics have also pointed out that transgender participation at the Olympic level is vanishingly rare—amounting to just a handful of athletes in history, with only one openly trans woman ever competing in the women’s category—undermining the rationale behind sweeping restrictions.

Beyond individual athletes, advocacy groups have echoed these concerns, warning the policy could expose women to increased scrutiny, invasive testing, and public speculation about their bodies. Some argue it revives discredited practices abandoned decades ago due to ethical and scientific concerns.