—

The Victorian Pride Centre, Australia’s first purpose-built Pride Centre, is celebrating its namesake month in June with a cultural smorgasbord of events, from a historical exhibition to diverse clothes swap!

PRINTED PROTEST, from June 1 until July 31, This exhibition highlights posters, banners and placards across the decades that have focused on campaigns of social and political change for LGBTIQ+ communities. Printed Protest showcases the creativity and determination of LGBTIQ+ communities through the imagery, messaging and artwork that pushed for change. Co-presented by Australian Queer Archives and the Victorian Pride Centre, the exhibition features two free talks, held in the Pride Gallery on June 8 and June 25.

SUNDAY SIZZLE, Sunday 5 June, 1pm – 7pm, A very special edition of Sunday Sizzle is taking over the Pride Centre on the first Sunday of Pride Month! This FREE celebration of LGBITQ+ communities starts with a smoking ceremony on the rooftop and includes music by DJ Gay Dad, Melbourne’s most beloved drag artists, along with the fabulous Gay Stuff Markets and shOUT Youth Chorus! People under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Presented by Victorian Pride Centre and supported by the Victorian State Government. No bookings are required. Just come along for an afternoon of queer excellence!

SPILL THE TEA, Saturday 11 June, 1pm – 4pm, A relaxed, complimentary afternoon tea for LGBTIQ+ communities and allies to socialise, view the Printed Protest exhibition and check out Hares & Hyenas book shop. No bookings required. All ages. Presented by the Victorian Pride Centre.

TRANS & GENDER DIVERSE CLOTHES SWAP, Saturday 18 June, 10am – 4pm. An opportunity to connect with others and discover all kinds of apparel in a safe, inclusive environment. If you have any items that you would like to trade-in, bring them along! No bookings are required.

Co-presented by Ballarat Trans & Gender Diverse Swap Shop and the Victorian Pride Centre.

pridecentre.org.au/pridemonth for details.