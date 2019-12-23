—

The internationally acclaimed production, Do You Hear The People Sing?, celebrating the music of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg is finally coming to Australia. A limited season tour taking in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne begins in June 2020, with tickets for Sydney and Melbourne on sale from December 5.

Boublil and Schonberg collaborated on the spectacularly successful musicals, Les Miserables and Miss Saigon, as well as a number of others. They created this special celebratory production, curating some of their best works. It has played to enthusiastic audiences in the USA, Canada and Mexico, and the pair are excited about bringing a revised version to Australia.

“This new version, specially created for Australian audiences, traces the history of our 40-year collaboration, showcasing a wide selection of well-known songs from our shows as well as a journey of discovery through how some of the songs were written, rewritten or reinvented,” say Boublil and Schönberg.

Headlined by Alfie Boe (Les Misérables) and Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables), along with star of the West End, Joanna Ampil, and Australians David Harris (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Miss Saigon, Wicked), Amanda Harrison (Wicked, Miss Saigon, We Will Rock You) and Suzie Mathers (Wicked in London, Barnum, Mamma Mia!).

Featuring the hits: “I Dreamed A Dream”, “Bring Him Home”, “The Last Night of the World”, “Master of the House”, “The Movie In My Mind”, “The American Dream”, “Woman”, “One Day More” and, of course, “Do You Hear The People Sing?”

Festival Theatre, Adelaide, June 12 & 13, AdelaideCabaretFestival.com.au

State Theatre, Sydney, June 16 & 17, ticketmaster.com.au

Regent Theatre, Melbourne, June 19 & 20, ticketmaster.com.au