Gay News Presenter Peter Hitchener Celebrated As He Delivers 10,000th Bulletin

Veteran Melbourne news presenter Peter Hitchener has reached a historic Milestone at Channel Nine overnight.

The local television icon celebrated the delivery of his 10,000th news bulletin on Sunday night.

And Peter was ready to celebrate with his loyal fans who counted down to the event with him this week.

Peter Hitchener celebrates career milestone

Peter Hitchener, affectionately known as “Hitchy” has become an Melbourne television icon in his own right.

The familiar face has a sixty year broadcasting career, a staggering 52 of those with the Nine Network.

From 1998 until 2023 viewers in Melbourne were greeted by the familiar face of Peter Hitchener in his role as chief news presenter for Nine Melbourne.

In 2024 after scaling back his weeknight duties it Hitchener moved to weekends where he now presents the news on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Recognising his work “for service to the broadcast media as a journalist and television presenter, and to the community” Hitchener was awarded the OAM, Medal of the Order of Australia in 2017.

In 2008 in a news article about his time as a news presenter Hitchener disclosed that he was gay, few other details about his private life are known.

However the popular news presenter does share plenty of his life with his 79,000 Instagram followers, including inviting them along on the countdown to his 10,000 bulletin.

Hitchener posted on Instagram asking for feedback on which tie to wear for the event, opting for Gold as the final choice, and inviting them to tune in this weekend.

Peter received widespread congratulations as the milestone approached including congratulations from the likes of Rhonda Burchmore, Dave Hughes and Victorian MP Brad Battin who posted a special tribute to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Battin (@bradbattinmp)

Arriving to work on Sunday Peter was greeted with golden balloons reading “10,000” and a “congratulations” banner across the news desk to mark the occasion as his friends and colleagues joined him for a picture to mark the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9News Melbourne (@9newsmelbourne)

You can watch Peter Hitchener deliver his 10,000th bulletin below.