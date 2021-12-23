—

Gay Trump supporter, Brandon Straka is now cooperating with authorities after pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in October for his role in the January 6 US Capitol Riots.

According to Politico, he was meant to be sentenced this week, “but prosecutors have asked for a 30-day sentencing delay so that his new evidence ‘can be properly evaluated’”. The former hairstylist is providing significant information, the prosecutors said.

Disorderly conduct in the United States is a misdemeanour that carries a six-month-long-maximum-prison sentence and a fine of up to $5,000. The Advocate wrote the 45-year-old had accepted a plea deal and agreed to pay $500 restitution for damages to the Capitol grounds and a fine of up to $5,000 for the misdemeanour charge.

Prominent Figure In Trump World

Politico also reported he “became a relatively prominent figure in Trump-world in 2018 when he founded the #WalkAway campaign’ to encourage liberals to abandon Democrats” and he “has provided investigators with information they say ‘may impact the government’s sentencing recommendation’.”

Straka posted a 58-minute-long video on January 7, and in another video from January 6 (the day of the “Stop the Steal” rally), he said, “we’re going in”. He later urged other rioters to take a shield from a police officer. The video ends with him at the top of the Capitol steps.

“The plan was always to go to the Capitol. We were going to march from that event…to the Capitol, and there was going to be another rally. I was one of the speakers slated to speak at the Capitol,” Straka said in the video according to Politico.

Straka had more than $178,000 for his “legal defense fund” via crowdfunding.

Pleads With Men To Become Email Subscribers

Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway social media campaign, is now, best as I can tell, the first "Stop the Steal" speaker to be charged in the #CapitolRiot – although not in connection to either the Jan. 5 or 6 rallies. Here's the permit listing him as a speaker on Jan. 5. pic.twitter.com/XEkebu3OhQ — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) January 25, 2021

“Under his plea agreement, Straka agreed to provide copies of his social media accounts, postings, videos, and photos to prosecutors”, The Advocate reported.

Following the plea deal, Straka tried to persuade his social media followers to become his email subscribers.

Advertisement

In a November 22 Facebook post, he wrote to his followers: “your love and support have kept me sane…you’re all still here just waiting for this to be all over. It will be soon. Then we’re going to get all of you the hell off of leftist Big Tech!”

In another post he wrote, “Please send love. Love. Love. LOVE. And tell your husbands, boyfriends, sons, and fathers to sign up for my emails!! I only get about 1 out of 100 emails from men. lol I love my women followers, but also want to hear from the guys that we’re all going to get through this in one piece.”