Kazakhstan Bans Loosely Defined ‘LGBT Propaganda’ In New Law

Kazakhstan has become the latest country to sign a ban on ‘LGBT propaganda’ in both public spaces and media into law after first attempting to do so in 2014.

The law successfully passed through both chambers of the government on Tuesday (December 30th) and signed by Kazakhstani president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and also includes a ban on ‘pedophilia propaganda’ in the same bill.

Part of a move to supposedly protect ‘traditional family values’, the new law aims to “completely ban LGBT propaganda… and other activities that promote non-traditional sexual relations and pedophilia,” which are set to impose legal restrictions on sharing content now deemed illicit or illegal. Breaking this law could result in fines equivalent to $430 AUD, or detention for up to 10 days, according to Anadolu Ajansı.

This change to the Kazakhstani laws came about as a result of a petition by citizens who were seeking a ban on LGBTQIA+ propaganda in the country. Despite opposition by several international bodies like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, the law passed through the Kazakh parliament. The date it comes into effect was not specified.

As reported by Vlast, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister Botagoz Zhakselekova stressed that “LGBT affiliation” is not illegal during the proceedings; rather, the law “is associated with public propaganda of LGBT people.”

However, LGBTQIA+ rights activist Aziyat Agishev said the following on the law to Mezha: “With such blurred formulations, there is a high risk that the qualification of ‘propaganda’ will largely depend on the subjective assessments of judges and experts – on what exactly they would consider the ‘formation of positive public opinion.’”

Kazakhstan the latest country to ban LGBTQIA+ ‘propaganda’

Although same-sex relations are legal in Kazakhstan, the country is still rated poorly for its protection of queer citizens. On Equaldex, it places 138th out of 197 countries across the globe for LGBTQ+ rights due to poor legal protections and rights.

Kazakhstan is far from the only country to have recently imposed bans on supposed ‘propaganda’ from their local queer community. Russia banned ‘LGBT activism’ in 2023 and has spent the two years since heavily repressing their LGBTQIA+ population through methods like raids on gay bars, imprisonments, book bannings, and the creation of a database with the information of all queer citizens.

Hungary banned Pride events earlier this year in addition to already-restrictive laws on LGBTQIA+ propaganda, while Bulgaria and Georgia also signed laws into effect in 2024 banning propaganda surrounding homosexual behaviour and identity. Each of these laws globally have been passed with the goal of protecting children or ‘family values’ in mind.