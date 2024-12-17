Drag Race Star Trinity K. Bonet Comes Out As Trans

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Trinity K Bonet has come out as trans in a very low key way.

Trinity, who featured on season 6 of Drag Race and All Stars 6, posted a photo on X on Sunday evening, captioned with a heart emoji, a squinting face with tongue emoji, and the transgender flag emoji.

Her replies were (mostly) full of congratulations, though some people weren’t sure if it really was a coming out post.

When Out reached out to Trinity for comment, she confirmed that the speculation was true.

“Yeah, I did come out. Lol but I’m not trying to do interviews and make a big deal about it. I’ve always been Trinity. I’m just keeping wig on. Lol.”

Trinity had been posting little tidbits across her socials over the weekend, including an Instagram story describing an “Aquarius woman” (TKB was born on January 31) and a shared her snapchat handle which was accompanied by the name Trinity Jones.

Trinity is the most recent Drag Race queen to come out as trans, joining the likes of Amanda Tori Meeting, Eureka, Peppermint, Laganja Estranja, and everyone’s favourite Libra, Adore Delano.

Bring back my girls

RuPaul’s Drag Race hasn’t always been a welcoming place for trans queens. In 2018, RuPaul said he probably wouldn’t cast someone who had started transitioning.

“You can identify as a woman and say you’re transitioning, but it changes once you start changing your body,” he said. “It takes on a different thing; it changes the whole concept of what we’re doing. We’ve had some girls who’ve had some injections in the face and maybe a little bit in the butt here and there, but they haven’t transitioned.”

Thankfully, Ru has grown over the last few years, and we’ve had a whole host of transgender women appear on the show after they’ve started their physical transitions. We’ve even had cis queens compete and win, with Pandora Nox winning her season of Drag Race Germany.