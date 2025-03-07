Melanie Lynskey’s Husband Wins Over Lesbian Twitter After Saying He’ll Fight Us For Her

Actor Jason Ritter has responded to the “thousands of lesbians” vying for his wife, actor and queer icon, Melanie Lynskey, after the couple appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this week.

The Yellowjackets star stunned in an off-the-shoulder red sequin dress and matching lipstick, prompting sapphics online to jokingly ask Ritter if he “could fight”, some even being bold enough to tag him.

On Monday night, Ritter took to X, posting “Yes I can fight”, followed up by a minute long video of the actor throwing punches and kicking thin air, set to a dramatic soundtrack.

“You can fight, but can you win?” Why don’t you be the judge pic.twitter.com/4zeSwJ508m — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) March 3, 2025

The video has been viewed over 8 million times across X and TikTok, broadly winning the affections of the very lesbians he was pretending to fight in the first place.

“imagine ur melanie lynskey and u have thousands of lesbians asking for ur hand in marriage online and ur husband jason ritter is in the living room doing this to make sure everyone knows he’ll throw down for u… maybe some straight people are okay” said one retweet.

“Just a mild mannered guy”

Ritter was a guest on late-night comedy panel game show After Midnight on Wednesday night, where he was questioned about the video.

“So, can you fight?” asked host Taylor Tomlinson.

“I mean, you decide,” he replied, before punching the air in front of him, to applause and laughter.

“Oh yeah, no, I’m just a mild mannered guy- got your eye out!” he said, miming gouging an eyeball out.

“You hear that, Reddit?” Tomlinson asked. “Fuck off.”

Ritter has maintained an interesting social media presence for the last few years, often uploading videos of himself dancing on TikTok, while Lynskey is more removed from the internet.

“Listen,” she said in an interview at the season three premiere of Yellowjackets last month. “He’s so cute, he’s very funny… Sometimes I’m just like, oh! It’s puzzling. Sometimes I want to look and see what people are saying about our interior design, because he does them in different rooms of the house. I read the comments and I’m like, does anyone have anything to say about our decor choices?

“He’s very talented.”

After her breakout role in 1994’s Heavenly Creatures, as well as appearing in classic lesbian media such as The L Word and But I’m A Cheerleader, Lynskey has long established herself as a queer icon. She’s reaching a whole new generation with her starring role in Yellowjackets, which is currently airing its third season.