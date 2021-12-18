—

If the thought of sitting though the full 2 hours and 36 minutes of Steven Spielberg’s reimagined West Side Story is a daunting & bladder shattering task, may we suggest you search out Cher’s almost13 minute bravura solo take on the classic Broadway musical?

This delightful curio, part of a Cher special which aired on the ABC network in the US in 1978, has everyone’s favourite songstress interpreting the musical in her own indomitable style.

The special, fittingly entitled Cher…Special, includes an extended medley of songs from the iconic musical, all of which are performed by Cher…and only Cher.

Video Is A Must Watch For Cher Fans

The segment begins with our erstwhile diva, playing herself as a child. Poor Cher is in trouble because she messed up her mom’s record collection. The reason for this shocking behaviour? Cher just wants to learn all the songs of West Side Story for school. Well, with her abhorrent behaviour now deemed acceptable by mom, a grown-up Cher proceeds to proclaim that she, and only she will play “all” the parts.

“Ladies and gentlemen, for tonight’s entertainment, I am proud to present West Side Story. I will be playing all the parts. Thank you,” Cher breathlessly exclaims.

Cher Delights Couple

See how adorable they are — Cher (@cher) December 15, 2021

In unrelated but equally essential Cher news, the icon herself recently delighted an unsuspecting couple by taking their picture and posting it to her own Twitter account.

While leaving a Wednesday night screening of Spielberg’s West Side Story (Cher really has a thing for the show apparently), the singer noticed a blissful couple, with the man taking a picture of his girlfriend. By Cher’s own account, the couple was so attractive, she was overcome by an urge to take a photo of them. Unbeknownst to the couple, the mystery photographer (or “crazy lady”) was in fact our ageless superstar, 75, who was incognito, hidden by her face mask.

Just Saw West Side Story.

Cast Is Amazing…👏🏼👏🏽👏🏾.

Rita Moreno Broke My Heart💔….HER🌟STILL SHINES 💃🏼 — Cher (@cher) December 14, 2021

The “Omg! That’s me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can’t believe it!” said Syndie, the unsuspecting star of the pic, who remarked on the photo when it was posted on Cher’s twitter account.

Syndie’s Twitter bio now celebrates her celebrity encounter. “@Cher took my photo on my birthday! Watch the video on YouTube for the full story!” Syndie’s partner Tehran Stokes also took to Twitter saying, “Wow! So we really did meet CHER!This night will certainly be remembered forever.”

Tehran’s Twitter bio now celebrates the fact he is the “Realtor® @Cher photographed.” The candid photo has so far amassed an astonishing 175 thousand likes.

Cher fans can now rejoice in the knowledge that the Dark Lady hasn’t forgotten how to have fun. Life can resume as normal. And here’s a bonus watch for all you Cher and Dolly Parton fans!