If the thought of sitting though the full 2 hours and 36 minutes of Steven  Spielberg’s reimagined West Side Story is a daunting & bladder shattering  task, may we suggest you search out Cher’s almost13 minute bravura solo  take on the classic Broadway musical? 

This delightful curio, part of a Cher special which aired on the ABC  network in the US in 1978, has everyone’s favourite songstress interpreting  the musical in her own indomitable style. 

 

The special, fittingly entitled Cher…Special, includes an extended medley  of songs from the iconic musical, all of which are performed by Cher…and  only Cher. 

Songs gamely warbled by our beloved Cher include Maria, Jet SongSomething’s Coming, I Feel Pretty, Somewhere, A Boy Like That/I Have A  Love, and Tonight. 

Video Is A Must Watch For Cher Fans

The segment begins with our erstwhile diva, playing herself as a child.  Poor Cher is in trouble because she messed up her mom’s record  collection. The reason for this shocking behaviour? Cher just wants to  learn all the songs of West Side Story for school. Well, with her abhorrent  behaviour now deemed acceptable by mom, a grown-up Cher proceeds  to proclaim that she, and only she will play “all” the parts. 

 “Ladies and gentlemen, for tonight’s entertainment, I am proud to  present West Side Story. I will be playing all the parts. Thank you,” Cher  breathlessly exclaims. 

The special, which featured an intriguing (and slightly bizarre) guest cast  headed by Dolly Parton, Rod Stewart and the Tubes (Parton was also  nominated for an Emmy in the category of ‘Best Supporting Actress in a  Variety or Musical Special’), is must viewing for Cher (and Dolly) fans. 

Cher Delights Couple

In unrelated but equally essential Cher news, the icon herself recently  delighted an unsuspecting couple by taking their picture and posting it to  her own Twitter account.  

While leaving a Wednesday night screening of Spielberg’s West Side Story (Cher really has a thing for the show apparently), the singer noticed a  blissful couple, with the man taking a picture of his girlfriend. By Cher’s own account, the couple was so attractive, she was overcome by an urge  to take a photo of them. Unbeknownst to the couple, the mystery  photographer (or “crazy lady”) was in fact our ageless superstar, 75, who  was incognito, hidden by her face mask. 

Cher later tweeted the snap of the couple, and said, ”When we were  coming out of movie I saw beautiful Couple.He Was taking Her pic….She  had flowers I said … can I take your Pic….”Had my mask on so they didn’t  Know Who I was. MAYBE Just a crazy woman.. THAT ME” [sic] 

The “Omg! That’s me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can’t believe it!” said  Syndie, the unsuspecting star of the pic, who remarked on the photo  when it was posted on Cher’s twitter account.  

Syndie’s Twitter bio now celebrates her celebrity encounter. “@Cher took  my photo on my birthday! Watch the video on YouTube for the full story!”  Syndie’s partner Tehran Stokes also took to Twitter saying, “Wow! So we  really did meet CHER!This night will certainly be remembered forever.”  

Tehran’s Twitter bio now celebrates the fact he is the “Realtor® @Cher  photographed.” The candid photo has so far amassed an astonishing 175 thousand likes. 

Cher fans can now rejoice in the knowledge that the Dark Lady hasn’t  forgotten how to have fun. Life can resume as normal. And here’s a bonus watch for all you Cher and Dolly Parton fans!

