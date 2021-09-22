—

The City of Sydney Council has voted unanimously to replace the Rainbow flag with the Progress Pride flag.

The decision to fly the new flag was made, according to Lord Mayor Clover Moore, in an effort to be more inclusive and highlight the diversity of the LGBTQI+ community.

The Progress Pride Flag better represents the diversity of the LGBTQI+ community, and was also adopted by the @SydneyMardiGras earlier this year. — Clover Moore (@CloverMoore) September 20, 2021

“In doing so, the City of Sydney is proudly demonstrating that our precincts are inclusive and safe for all.”

Rainbow Flags Have Flown For 15 Years

The Progress Pride Flag was designed in 2018 by graphic designer Daniel Quasar. The Progress Pride Flag adds five arrow-like stripes to the traditional Rainbow Flag, incorporating a brown and black stripe to represent people of colour and the white, pink and blue stripe of the trans flag, in order to create a more inclusive representation of the LGBTQI+ community.

Now we will now be flying the Progress Pride Flag, extending that visual celebration to include gay, lesbian, transgender, bisexual, queer, intersex, sexually and gender diverse communities, people of colour and First Nations people in Sydney. — Clover Moore (@CloverMoore) September 20, 2021

“We have flown rainbow flags and banners at Town Hall, Taylor Square and along Oxford Street during Mardi Gras and at other times of the year for over 15 years,” said Moore, adding, “Now we will now be flying the Progress Pride Flag, extending that visual celebration to include gay, lesbian, transgender, bisexual, queer, intersex, sexually and gender diverse communities, people of colour and First Nations people in Sydney.”

Moore pointed out that earlier this year the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras had adopted the Progress Pride flag as well.

Researcher, writer and activist, Dr Loma Cuevas-Hewitt welcomed the move.

“I’m personally thrilled that the City of Sydney have their finger on the pulse of the contemporary LGBTIQ+ community and have decided to adopt the Progress Pride Flag. As a trans woman of colour, this flag makes me feel much more seen and included than its predecessor,” Dr Cuevas-Hewitt told Star Observer.

For those in the community who have questioned the need for this new pride flag, Dr Cuevas-Hewitt had this to say: “it’s (the rainbow) still there in the new design, but now trans people and queer folks at the intersections have pride of place too. Trans folks were right there alongside cis-gay folks back in the 1970s fighting for gay liberation. Now that the trans liberation movement is coming of age in its own right, I would hope that our cis queer siblings will show us the same support.”

According to Moore, the old flags and banners will be recycled and made into bags.“I’m hopeful they will become treasured mementos, or used by our teams who are delivering food to vulnerable communities during this challenging time.”

The City of Sydney joins many other international cities in flying the more inclusive flag, including Boston, London, and New York City.