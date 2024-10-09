Clover Moore Reflects on Her Legacy & Leading Sydney’s First Minority Council

On September 14 2024, Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore was reelected to a historic sixth term. In a new interview, Moore discussed her goals for the new term, her legacy, and governing Sydney’s first minority council.

Moore has outlined her plans for this term, which include advancing the revitalisation of Oxford Street and Chinatown, addressing the need for affordable housing, enhancing crucial links in Sydney’s bike network, and establishing Special Entertainment Precinct status in areas with late-night trading.

Clover Moore will lead Sydney’s first minority council

This council term is significant for another reason. It marks the first time in Sydney’s 20-year history that a minority council has been established, meaning no single party holds a majority—a first for Clover Moore.

In addition to Moore and her three councillors (Robert Kok, Jess Miller, and Adam Worling), the current council includes two Labor councillors (Zann Maxwell and Mitch Wilson), two Greens councillors (Sylvie Ellsmore and Matthew Thompson), one Liberal councillor (Lyndon Gannon), and one Independent Councilor (Yvonne Weldon).

“For the first time in the council’s twenty-year history, the community has delivered a minority council, with no one group in control,” said Greens Councillor Sylvie Ellsmore.

Ellsmore continued, “Alongside re-electing the current Lord Mayor, the community has elected the youngest council ever. It is a renewed, minority council with a mandate for reform.”

The lack of a majority for the first time in her mayorship doesn’t phase Moore.

“It’s clear [the elected councillors, regardless of party affiliation] all share a desire for an economically, culturally, environmentally, and socially sustainable city,” Moore said.

‘All candidates voiced a commitment to addressing housing challenges, breathing new life into our nighttime economy, and supporting our community with world-class infrastructure and services. I’m certain we can work together to service all our communities and ensure the City of Sydney continues thriving.”

According to Labor Councillor Zann Maxwell, “Throughout the election, I heard all the candidates put forward ideas that I thought were worthwhile – so I’m looking forward to working on them with my new council colleagues.”

All election candidates concerned about Sydney’s housing affordability

A major issue of discussion this election was housing affordability.

Moore explained, “Sydney is in the grip of an increasing housing affordability crisis, which is making owning or renting unaffordable for many.”

She continued, “We are on track to build over 5,273 affordable and diverse dwellings by 2036. This includes 1,950 affordable dwellings under the City’s expanded levy scheme that covers the whole LGA since 2021.

“This term, we will continue delivering the State Government’s housing targets alongside the infrastructure necessary to support our growing communities, while levying developers and amending planning controls to help not-for-profit providers deliver more diverse and Affordable Housing.”

Ellsmore reiterated this, saying, “The one thing every single candidate said was a priority – including the Lord Mayor – this election was housing.

“Housing affordability is the most urgent issue facing our community, yet remains the least funded of Council’s priorities.

“Twenty years of council schemes have left us with only 1% of affordable housing stock. We must do better.”

Clover Moore on her legacy of ‘championing progressive policies’

Elected in 2004, Moore shared what she saw as her legacy.

Moore said, “Throughout my public life, I’ve championed progressive policies and transformed Sydney into a more liveable, sustainable, and thriving city and villages.”

She continued, “Together, we’ve shown how effective a stable, progressive, independent, and corruption-free government can be. I hope that model continues well into the future because our city is better for it.”

This story first appeared on City Hub.