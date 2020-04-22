—

The Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives announced that they will move into the Victorian Pride Centre that is coming up on Fitzroy street. In view of the COVID-19 social distancing rules, ALGA accepted the ceremonial key virtually during an online team meeting.

“We are excited to be moving to the Victorian Pride Centre to further provide our communities with a place to engage with and celebrate our very queer histories,” said ALGA Board Chair Angela Bailey, said in a press release.

Victorian Pride Centre Chair Jude Munro AO welcomed ALGA and emphasised the important work it is doing.

“ALGA has been around for 42 years now, collecting and compiling Australia’s LGBTIQ history and exhibiting it in order to educate our community about where we’ve come from. This is such crucial work and in the space of time that ALGA has been procuring our community’s history, we’ve seen much hard work and progress which could have easily been forgotten,” said Munro.

According to the AGLA, the move into the Pride Centre would provide it space for holding exhibitions, dedicated collection storage, reading room, and an office. “Event spaces and meeting rooms will enable us to expand our programming possibilities,” AGLA said in a post on Twitter.

The other organisations that will be housed at the new Pride Centre include, Thorne Harbour Health, Switchboard, Minus18, Australian GLBTIQ Multicultural Council, Australian Lesbian, and Gay Archives, JOY94.9, Transgender Victoria and the Melbourne Queer Film Festival.