Confusion As Redland City Council Overturns Pride Flag Decision

Residents of the Redland City Council have been left with a seemingly confusing situation with regards to a decision to fly the rainbow flag by their local council.

What was initially seen as a positive move once announced has now seen conflicting messaging coming back from councillors.

Now after initially approving a request to fly the pride flag, Redland City Council have changed their decision.

Redland City Council changes decision to fly the pride flag for IDAHOBIT

What started as a simple request by the local SMBI Queer Community group, a group representing the Southern Moreton Bay Islands, has now become a PR debacle for the Redland City Council.

In August the group of enthusiastic locals wrote to the local council requesting the flying of the pride flag in support of IDAHOBIT in 2025.

Speaking with the Star Observer the SMBI confirmed that the application was sent to every single sitting councillor of the Redland City Council.

Following the request, the group recieved a response, signed off by Mayor Jos Mitchell stating they had approved the request.

“The Redland City Council is committed to diversity and inclusion and one of our goals is to raise awareness, assign accountability and creating momentum for action” the letter read.

“Thank you for raising the matter with me and we will arrange for the Rainbow Flag to be flown on 17 May 2025.”

Following the announcement local Robin Bristow met local councillor Shane Reynolds in passing, who commented that although a decision had been made to fly the flag, council would not be releasing a public statement about it for some time.

Over the weekend the SMBI Queer Community Group released a statement celebrating the decision made by council.

Local resident of Russell Island Molley Prall welcomed the move as a positive move representation in the area.

“As a newly-out queer person years ago I restricted myself to spending time in strictly places that were clearly welcoming to myself & my friends in the LGBTQIA+ community. This welcoming is easily signposted with a beautiful flag

“A simple move like this from the Mayor will have such a big, positive impact on my daily level of comfort to just be myself. I know for a fact it will mean even more to the queer youth & their safety & mental health” she said.

SMBI group member Robin Bristow also celebrated the decision.

“The acceptance of IDAHOBIT Day marks a huge turning point in the views of this Council. Neighbouring Brisbane City Council decided to fly the Rainbow Flag in 2015, almost a decade ago, and we are pleased that Redland City Council now joins the many Queensland Councils that support IDAHOBIT” he said.

However as news spread to local media outlets the local council and mayor soon had a different story to tell when approached by the media.

“I understand there was an organisational decision to fly the flag for one day next May on IDAHOBIT Day, the day the World Health Organisation removed homosexuality as a listed disease in 1990″ stated Mayor Jos Mitchell to the Courier Mail.

Despite the Mayor issuing a letter, signed off by herself endorsing the decision, her statement implied she was not aware of the decision.

“I have asked the acting CEO for background in relation to the decision” she stated.

The publication also alleged that at least three councillors claimed they were unaware of the move, despite Mr Bristow advising that every single councillor had been advised of the application.

Councillor Paul Golle expressed his concerns about the decision, citing concerns that councillors were not consulted on the move.

“The council does not typically fly flags for other significant days, such as United Nations Day, and this could highlight a potential inconsistency in the council’s approach.”

“This is a complex issue, and if I were in the mayor’s position, I would have convened all councillors to discuss the correct protocols and explore a position of compromise” he said.

While it was reported that Council was set to discuss the issue in chambers on Monday November 4, there were no council meetings scheduled for this date.

The Star Observer has reached out Redland City Council for confirmation of this meeting and a request for minutes of the discussions held regarding the matter.

Council confirmed a meeting did take place on Monday November 4 where the matter was discussed.

Council reverses decision to fly pride flag

Following the meeting CEO of Redland City Council Louise Rusan sent correspondence to the SMBI Queer Community group which the Star Observer has received.

Despite initially approving the request, council has now reversed their decision.

“Unfortunately, following our initial correspondence, Council has since determined based on National and Council flag protocols, Council will need to investigate what other options may be available to mark the day, which could include lighting up the Cleveland Lighthouse in rainbow colours” the letter reads.

“Redland City Council is committed to diversity and inclusion and one of our goals is to raise awareness, assign accountability and creating momentum for action.”

“Thank you for raising the matter with us and I’m sorry we can’t action the request as we initially hoped” she signed off.

However there appears to be no specific protocol for flying of the pride flag or other flags within the document specified.

The official document for Flying The Flag In The State Of Queensland provides a specific set of protocol for the order of flags and how they must be flown, it does not however stipulate protocol for removing or adding this flags with any others.

However Brisbane City Council provides offers on their website to fly flags or banners that “recognise significant city, state or national events.”

The Star Observer contacted the Department of the Premier and Cabinet for clarification on protocol on flag flying, they provided the following statement.

“The Queensland Government, via the Department of the Premier and Cabinet provides advice on flag flying protocols only for Queensland Government-owned buildings.”

When contacted for comment Redland City Council provided the following response via a spokesperson, indicating the reason pertained to having to remove a government flag in order to fly the pride flag, something they were not able to do according to protocol.

“Redland City Council is committed to diversity and inclusion.”

“Council wanted to embrace the opportunity to raise the IDAHOBIT flag in May 2025, but have determined national flag protocols we adhere to do not enable it to be flown from Council’s current flag poles. This would involve the removal of a government flag to be replaced by the pride flag.”

“We acknowledge this may be disappointing for the Redlands and SMBI LGBITQA+ community and apologise that we cannot action this request as we initially hoped.”

“Council is exploring a range of other opportunities to mark IDAHOBIT Day, which could include lighting up the Cleveland Lighthouse in rainbow colours.”

“As an organisation, Redland City Council champions inclusion for LGBTIQA+ through its PRIDE (Proud Redlands Inclusion and Diversity Employees) ERG (Employee Reference Group). This group was established this year and champions LGBTIQA+ inclusion by creating a supportive and inclusive space where employees can safely share experiences and ideas.

In addition, Council celebrates other days of diversity, encourages preferred pronouns to be included in signature blocks, offers diversity and inclusion e-learning modules, provides Rainbow lanyards to employees, celebrates Pride month, and supports participation in wellbeing webinars and forums specific to LGBTIQA+ individuals and allies.”