Hailing from Dallas in the United States, gay Republican Tony Green had for months publicly declared Coronavirus to be nothing more than a ‘scamdemic’- that was until he threw a party on June 13 which had dire consequences for his family and friends.

Not one of Grant’s invitees practiced social distancing, nor did they adhere to any other medical advice, as a result all attendees contracted COVID-19.

More recently, in an essay for The Dallas Voice the 43-year-old reflects and admits that he had could not have gotten it more wrong.

“I admit I voted for Donald Trump in 2016,” Green writes. “I admit traveling deep into the conspiracy trap over COVID-19. All the defiant behaviour of Trump’s more radical and rowdy cult followers, I participated in it. I was a hard-ass that stood up for my ‘God-given rights.’”

The day following the party, Green woke up showing symptoms of COVID-19 and in the following days he received news that each of the 14 people who had attended were also sick. On June 25 his partner’s grandmother was admitted to hospital, and later pronounced dead on July 2.

“On the day of her funeral, which was July 14, five more of our family members tested positive for the virus. That evening, my father-in-law was put on a ventilator.”

At one point Green was forced to take down a GoFundMe page set up to support his family as his mother-in-law, whom Green had convinced the virus was a hoax, refused to accept his offer of help.

“It is with heavy heart and deep regret, but I must inform each contributor that I am compelled to end this fundraiser and refund each donor,” he wrote on the page

“For those who deny the virus exists or who downplay its severity, let me assure you: the coronavirus is very real and extremely contagious.

“I am calling myself out first… but now this is personal, and I fell on my sword. And I promise you, if we continue being more worried about the disruption to our lives than we are about stopping this virus, not one American will be spared.”