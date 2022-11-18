—

Tasmania has just elected its first trans person to public office. Jade Darko was recently elected to the Clarence City Council becoming the first transgender woman elected to public office in the state. Darko is currently the only out trans person occupying public office in Australia.

“In a time at which violent transphobia is dominating the media, and anti-trans legislation is sweeping throughout the English-speaking world, the people of Clarence have made a huge statement. You’ve shown that trans women are just regular people and that we can stand tall to improve our communities, just like everyone else,” Darko posted on social media.

Over 54% Of Councillors Have An LGBTQI Family Member

“This sends a very encouraging message to young transgender and gender-diverse Tasmanians who may be feeling isolated and stigmatised because of who they are. It also sends the message that mainstream cisgender Tasmanians accept trans people as part of our community with an important contribution to make,” added Croome.

The recently concluded local council elections in Tasmania have seen more out LGBTQI councillors elected than ever before, according to Dr Ruby Grant, spokesperson, Equality Tasmania.

A local government candidate survey revealed that around 54% of the candidates said they have a parent, partner or family member who is LGBTQI.

“Local government plays an important role in promoting more inclusive local communities. We are hopeful this will mean greater LGBTIQA+ inclusion in local government policies and services,” said Dr Grant.





