Get ready, Sydney! The city is buzzing with excitement as Sydney WorldPride, the biggest LGBTQIA+ celebration in the region, is just around the corner.

From February 17 to March 5 2023, Sydney will host a 17-day extravaganza of events, featuring over 300 activities across the city.

The Best of Australia’s Vibrant and Diverse LGBTQIA+ Community

Sydney WorldPride will showcase the best of Australia’s vibrant and diverse LGBTQIA+ community, in a city known for its inclusivity and pride. In addition to the Mardi Gras Parade, the festival will include 30 official major events, 68 curated arts experiences, 17 sports events, and 192 community events.

First Nations culture will be a focus of the Sydney WorldPride program. Marri Madung Butbut: First Nations Gathering Space event, will be held at Carriageworks in Sydney, Australia. The six-day event will showcase global First Nations creativity through exhibits, theatre, dining, and drag. The event aims to be a welcoming space for everyone to experience the culture of the oldest surviving civilisation on the planet. Ticketed shows at the First Nations Gathering Space include Klub Village, curated by Kween Kong, and Miss First Nation: Supreme Queen and Joel Bray’s Daddy.

The program includes Choir Boy, a Tony Award-winning play by Academy Award-winning writer Tarell Alvin McCraney that premiered in 2012 at London’s Royal Court Theatre; The Dan Daw Show, a critically acclaimed show about care, intimacy, and resilience; and 24 Hour Grumble Boogie, a 24-hour surreal aerobics class and communal celebration of aliveness.

Pride Villages

Pride Villages will see the local Gaybourhood streets closed for nine days to create a free festival hub as part of WorldPride celebrations.

Crown and Riley streets will also be closed for the event, which will feature daily stalls, performances, and dining. A stage with nightly shows will be located on Crown Street, and on the final weekend of WorldPride, Oxford Street will be closed for a once-in-a-lifetime street party.

Beloved Mardi Gras events, including Sissy Ball, Laugh Out Proud, Fair Day, and Party, will take place as part of WorldPride. The 45th Anniversary Parade will return to Oxford Street and will feature two new viewing areas, including Club Cindy presented by American Express and Ruby Road. The Parade will also be broadcast live on the ABC.

Rainbow Republic, the closing concert of Sydney WorldPride, is set to be a seven-hour megamix of live music, DJs, and dancing. The event will take place on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at The Domain in Sydney, Australia. LA-based indie pop band MUNA, known for their hits “Silk Chiffon” and “What I Want,” will make their Australian debut at the concert. The event will be hosted by Keiynan Lonsdale, who will also perform. Other acts include G Flip, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT, and Vetta Borne.