—

National icon, Gay Victorian Aboriginal elder, actor and musician Uncle Jack Charles passed away on Tuesday morning aged 79.

“So much heartache across Community. RIP Uncle Jack Charles. This country has lost a true King,” First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria posted on Twitter.

Note: Uncle Jack’s family has given permission for his name and image to be used.

Uncle Jack’s publicist in a statement said that the much loved “Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta senior Elder, Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle Jack Charles,” passed away “peacefully this morning surrounded by his family and loved ones.”

The publicist said that Uncle Jack had died at the Royal Melbourne Hospital after suffering from a stroke.

A Remarkable Life

“Before he passed away, his family were able to send him off on Country during a smoking ceremony at the Royal Melbourne hospital,” the statement said.

“We are so proud of everything he has achieved in his remarkable life – Elder, actor, musician, potter, activist, mentor, a household name and voice loved by all – as is demonstrated by his numerous awards including this year’s NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year.”

“He will live on in our hearts and memories and through his numerous screen and stage roles. May he be greeted by his Ancestors on his return home,” the statement added.

Uncle Jack, a survivor of the Stolen Generation – stolen from his family at four months old, was the first Indigenous Elder to speak at the Victorian Truth-telling Commission. Known as the “grandfather of Indigenous theatre”, Uncle Jack co-founded Australia’s first Indigenous theatre group, Nindethana at Melbourne’s Pram Factory in 1971.

‘Us Gay & Indigenous Mob Are Fringe Dwellers’

In a 2019 interview with Star Observer, Uncle Jack had a message for younger LGBTQI Indigenous people – to be true to themselves.

“But always watch your back, because we’re not in a gay world. We’re living on the fringe of society, like Indigenous people, we’re fringe dwellers. So us gay and Indigenous mob, we’re fringe dwellers twice over, and that’s what gives us great strength,” Uncle Jack had said.

Tributes poured in for the revered Indigenous elder from across Australia.

“Like everyone else in our LGBTIQ+ and Aboriginal communities today, and most others, I’m heartbroken to learn of the passing of Uncle Jack Charles – Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta senior elder – today,” Todd Fernando, Victorian Commissioner for LGBTIQ+ communities, said in a statement posted on social media. “His life journey, his courage, his cheeky delight in being able to finally live his full authentic self will remain an inspiration for us all. It’s heartening to hear that the Royal Melbourne Hospital allowed his family to do a smoking ceremony to see him off to the Dreaming,” said Fernando.

This is story will be updated as additional details become available.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14 For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.









