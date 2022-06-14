Australian RuPaul’s Drag Race star, TV personality, and singer Courtney Act will be a judge on the upcoming UK show Queens For The Night.

The ITV one-night event will see British celebrities unleash their inner drag queen as they compete live against each other for the crown.  

Advertisement
The contestants will be judged on singing, dancing, lip-syncing, impression, comedy, and of course drag with the studio audience voting for the winner. 

According to Act, “This is going to be a fabulous show. The celebrities might be new to this, but I won’t hold back with my critique. They might all be experts in their own fields but they’re stepping into my domain now and I want to see some exceptional performances. The bar is high so they need to bring their ‘A’ game.”

The celebrities that are taking part in this night of drag include, singer George Shelley, Chris Hughes (Love Island), Simon Gregson (Coronation Street), Adam Woodyatt (EastEnders), rugby star Joe Marler, and fitness instructor Mr Motivator.

Advertisement
They will be guided by drag mentors Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus, Margo Marshall, La Voix, Myra DuBois, and Asttina Mandella.

Act will be joined by fellow judges Lorraine Kelly, Melanie C, Layton Williams, and Rob Beckett.

Queens For The Night will premier later this year on ITV.

© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.