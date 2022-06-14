—

Australian RuPaul’s Drag Race star, TV personality, and singer Courtney Act will be a judge on the upcoming UK show Queens For The Night.

The ITV one-night event will see British celebrities unleash their inner drag queen as they compete live against each other for the crown.

According to Act, “This is going to be a fabulous show. The celebrities might be new to this, but I won’t hold back with my critique. They might all be experts in their own fields but they’re stepping into my domain now and I want to see some exceptional performances. The bar is high so they need to bring their ‘A’ game.”

I'm excited to announce that I will be coming to the UK to cast my critical eye over some celebrity Drag novices in a brand new show called Queens For The Night on @itv. It's going to be huge fun and I can't wait. #QueensForTheNight #QueensITV https://t.co/xCSpS7WqRj pic.twitter.com/IYdL5yKWnE — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) June 7, 2022

The celebrities that are taking part in this night of drag include, singer George Shelley, Chris Hughes (Love Island), Simon Gregson (Coronation Street), Adam Woodyatt (EastEnders), rugby star Joe Marler, and fitness instructor Mr Motivator.

Act will be joined by fellow judges Lorraine Kelly, Melanie C, Layton Williams, and Rob Beckett.

Queens For The Night will premier later this year on ITV.