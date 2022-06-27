Australian RuPaul’s Drag Race star, TV personality, and singer Courtney Act has filmed a new TV pilot for Network 10 called Courtney’s Closet.
The show is a fusion of interview and drag makeover show. The first episode features actor Luke McGregor (Rosehaven).
“Courtney’s Closet is the place where well-known Australians arrive as themselves and depart as their ultimate drag fantasy.”
Act went on to write, “I’ll draw out cracking yarns, good conversation & the true essence of each guest before revealing their new look.
“This isn’t about laughing at a bloke trying to walk in heels, it’s about using the power of transformation to access a new side to some of our favourite people.”
The one-off episode is part of Network 10’s Pilot Showcase but Act says if you want more, “please stream it & talk about it online so the [Network 10] gatekeepers can’t resist!”
Act is currently hosting One Plus One on ABC.
Courtney’s Closet will be available to stream from July 4 on Ten Play.
