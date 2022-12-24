—

As one of the biggest shows this year, Wednesday on Netflix could potentially have a queer romance.

Since its initial release in the spring of this year, the spinoff of the popular and beloved show the Addams Family has turned into a hit Netflix is very happy to have on its hands.

The reason is that fans had gotten a lot of sapphic vibes from the trailers and the straight flirting so far has left many fans upset.

Hope may not be lost just yet, as the show’s creators Al Gough and Miles Millar had recently spoken to The Hollywood Reporter and the possibility of Wednesday and Enid’s relationship blossoming into something more came up.

Good news: it’s still possible.

“As Al said, this idea of sisterhood is key to the show,” Millar said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“We have a roadmap, and we’d like to have routes along that map that take you in unexpected directions. So, we’re open to everything.”

No Promises

And while Millar did emphasize that this wasn’t a promise, but that they are open to any changes.

“We wanna explore that friendship in every way, but we’re not gonna be, this is where you sometimes get misdirected by fans and things like that, so it’s just being really open to see how those characters develop and that friendship,” he said.

“As Al said, that friendship is key to our sort of vision of the show.”

Fans will just have to wait until season two to see if any of these new changes take the rainbow road.