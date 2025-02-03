Crisafulli Says QLD Will Continue Their Own Trans Healthcare Review Despite Federal Review

Premier David Crisafulli and the Queensland LNP government has announced that it will continue its own trans healthcare review into hormone therapy for young people under eighteen.

Despite Federal Health Minister Mark Butler announcing a national review into the treatment guidelines for transgender and gender diverse young people.

It follows a turbulent week for the trans and gender diverse community.

LNP will pursue state based trans healthcare review

It has barely been a week since the Queensland LNP government announced that they would be immediately halting all new hormone therapy treatment for children under 18, pending a review.

The news followed reports that a gender clinic in Cairns may have provided unauthorised services to children.

Following the news the trans community have rallied together to voice their concerns about the negative effects the decision will have on the health and well being of our trans youth.

Rallies were held in Brisbane last week, and advocates banded together to create a National Day Of Action To Protect Trans Youth, with rallies for this new advocacy day being held all around the country this weekend.

In response the Federal Health Minister Mark Butler had announced a national review, which was hopefully expected to halt the state based review.

“I’ve indicated to minister Nicholls that I don’t think it would be appropriate for Queensland to continue with their stated intention to undertake an evidence review in this area of care” Butler stated last week.

“These issues should be nationally consistent, and in my view should be driven by the preeminent authority, which is the NHMRC” he said.

However on Sunday, Queensland Premier David Crisafulli revealed that the state government would still proceed with their review, which could take up to eleven months.

“We took our decision based on what unfolded in Cairns” he said of the alleged incident in the Cairns clinic that triggered the review.

“On the back of that, we’ve decided to make sure that we do do that review, and that we do it in a way that has one factor, and that is making sure that kids are safe – all kids: kids in the program and other kids.”

Crisafulli rejected claims that the national review would effect the Queensland decision saying that decisions in Canberra were a matter for Canberra.

This means the current ban on hormone treatments for new patients under eighteen will remain in place.

However, “patients who are already on a treatment plan with the Queensland Children’s Gender Service will be exempt,” according to Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls.

The National Day Of Action To Protect Trans Youth will take place this weekend February 8.