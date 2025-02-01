Brisbane Rallies To Protest Against Trump And Anti Trans Policies

Brisbane has held another protest overnight with crowds gathering to protest Donald Trump and the recent attacks on trans health care in Queensland. Organised by Equal Love Brisbane the rally saw over 100 people gather outside Brisbane City Hall and march through the streets of Brisbane. Crowds gathered and listed to speakers talk in opposition to the effects of the Trump administration in Australia and the latest attacks on trans youth.

Brisbane protest to support LGBTQIA+ community “Donald Trump’s election is emboldening the far right all around the world. He is calling for mass violent deportations of migrants, attacking the LGBTI community and undermining women’s rights” said Equal Love Brisbane who organised the rally. “We’re protesting in Brisbane this Friday to speak out against Trump and oppose the far right agenda all around the world.” The crowds rallied in King George Square and heard speeches from several speakers including Michael Berkman, Greens MP for Maiwar and Melody from Anarchist Communists Meanjin.

Melody from Anarchist Communists Meanjin Spoke passionately to the crowd.

“I look forward to the day these so-called “child protectors” demand an end to kids being locked in youth or migrant detention. Or an end to unnecessary, cruel surgeries on intersex infants. But that will never happen, because this was never about care” Melody said.

“They thrive on division. They want us fighting each other. They want feminists against trans people. They want men against women.”

“They want Australian workers against migrant workers. They want ordinary people blaming each other instead of the real culprits- the state, the bosses, the landlords, and any rich asshole stripping away our lives and dignity.”

“But we will not be divided. We will not turn on each other. We will organise together – women, trans people, workers, and everyone who believes in freedom and dignity.”

“These people do not stop at trans healthcare. They do not stop at reproductive rights. They are coming for bodily autonomy itself. And that is why we all must stand together.”

Following the speeches the crowd marched together in unison through the streets of Brisbane City chanting and waving signs of support.