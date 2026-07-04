Cult Leader On Trial Accused Of Forcing Trans Teen To Livestream Suicide

Trigger Warning: This article discusses suicide, self-harm, child exploitation and online grooming.

A man accused of leading an extremist online group that allegedly coerced vulnerable children into acts of self harm is standing trial in Germany over the death of a transgender teenager who took his own life after being targeted online.

The case has drawn international attention, with advocates warning of the dangers facing LGBTQIA+ young people seeking community online.

The 13-year-old boy, Jay Taylor, died in January 2022 after allegedly being manipulated by members of the online network known as “764”, a group authorities have linked to child exploitation, coercion and extremist activity.

Trans teen sought friendship before tragic death

According to reports, Jay, who lived in Washington State in the United States, had posted on messaging platform Discord seeking friendship and connection with other LGBTQIA+ young people.

His mother later said the teenager was lonely, navigating a gender transition and looking for community through online craft and crochet groups.

“I’m looking for friends, preferably LGBTQ for crochet buddies” he wrote online.

Within hours of making contact with users linked to a group known as 764, Jay was allegedly encouraged to take his own life while livestreaming the act.

German prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old German-Iranian man, identified under German privacy laws as Shahriar J, with murder and multiple attempted murders. Authorities allege he operated under the online alias “White Tiger” and played a leading role within the network.

The BBC has reported that the accused faces more than 200 charges relating to alleged offences against over 30 children and teenagers between 2021 and 2023. Prosecutors claim he groomed children as young as 11 and coerced them into violent acts against themselves while being recorded.

Lawyers representing Shahriar J have denied the allegations, describing the murder charge as legally unprecedented and arguing the claims are unfounded.

The case is being heard behind closed doors because some alleged offences occurred when the accused was still a minor.

Jay’s parents have also launched a wrongful death lawsuit against Discord, alleging the platform failed to prevent 764 members from using its services to identify and groom vulnerable young people.

Victims’ rights lawyer Carrie Goldberg, who represents the family, described the circumstances surrounding Jay’s death as “especially disturbing”.

“Jay was a trans child who went online seeking community, and instead was introduced to 764, a sadistic child abuse sex cult that was born on and thrives on one and only platform: Discord,” Goldberg wrote.

She further alleged: “Discord knew about and did nothing to stop 764 members from using the platform to find new victims to coerce into horrific acts including self-mutilation, animal mutilation/harm and live-streaming suicide.”

The lawsuit argues that Discord continued to host the group despite allegations of widespread abuse and exploitation. Discord has reportedly sought to move the dispute into arbitration, citing provisions within its terms of service.

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