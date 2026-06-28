Sydney Entrepreneur Raises Thousands For Youth Mental Health

Sydney Entrepreneur Antony Spanbrook has this weekend raised an impressive $10,000 for youth mental health in a unique fundraiser.

Spanbrook participated in the 20 hours for 20 talk program with over 400 other participants in Sydney on the weekend.

Together they have raised over $500,000 for mental health support and services.

Thousands raised for youth mental health

As a proud gay man and father of three Antony Spanbrook wanted to do something to help make a difference in the fight for mental health support and education for young people.

“As a gay man who grew up in WA through the 70’s and 80’s, my struggle to accept my sexuality and come out, was greatly delayed and affected by masculine stereotypes and an overly ‘macho’ society” he told the Star Observer.

“Now with a husband and three teenage children I can see quite acutely the different world that they are experiencing with algorithm designed content coming at them 24/7. They have to absorb far more polarising opinions from faceless people hiding behind their keyboards. I am always trying to limit their ‘online’ life and encourage them to engage with their friends more face to face.”

With that in mind Antony signed up for the opportunity to prove just how passionate he was about this to his children.

“This challenge was an opportunity for to show them how strongly I believe in this” he said.

At first his children, 14 year old twin girls and their 15 year old brother were a bit dismissive, but Antony was determined and after the 20 hour experience they were right there by his side “they ended up up being there when I finished up the event and they were quite proud of me” he said.

Atony and the other participants were required to sit in 20 hours of silent reflection, no phones, no talking, no communication in a 2-metre square, a unique concept, one that reflects the overwhelming demand modern society and technology places on ourselves and our mental health.

“20hours for 20Talk is a transformative mental health experience that helps participants actually connect to who they are as people CEO Leighton Bradfield told The Star Observer.

“Through the silence the people involved in the challenge are able to look at the parts of themselves that they often put to the side” he said.

“Over the course of the weekend we had over 400 participants complete the challenge in Sydney and it seems that the challenge is only growing and helping us expand our mental health training in universities throughout Sydney. We’re so honoured to have participants raise money for our preventative start-up charity and believe we can make a difference to youth mental health in Australia.”

Funds raised by his event and others through the organisation help them from courses in Tafes, universities and more designed at education and training for youth mental health, including vitally important training for mental health first aiders.

In just one weekend the team raised over $500,000 through the 20 hours for 20 talk program, with Antony contributing over $10,000 through his fundraising alone. While many aim for around $1,000 in donations for their time Atony succeeded in over ten times that amount, demonstrating peoples commitment to this vitally important issue.

For more information or to donate head to the 20 hours for 20 talk website.