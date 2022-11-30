—

Construction of a 1.7 km long separated cycleway on Oxford Street will begin a few months after WorldPride.

The cycleway will run down the north side of Oxford Street, from Taylor Square to Hyde Park, as well as part of Liverpool Street, connecting to the cycleway in the city centre.

Part of $117 million NSW State Government Initiative

The construction of the Oxford Street Cycleway is funded by $11.6 million of a $117 million NSW State Government initiative to build more bike paths and walkways across 45 NSW councils.

Speaking on this, Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore told Star Observer, “The appetite for cycling infrastructure and an unprecedented level of collaboration with the State Government, prompted in part by the pandemic, has accelerated our work and made a comprehensive cycleway network possible.”

Moore explained that “[Oxford Street] is the city’s busiest bike route, with over 2000 bike trips per day, and also has the most reported bike crashes of any street in the City of Sydney. A separated cycleway will improve safety for people riding and reduce the number of riders on the footpath.”

The Lord Mayor went on to highlight that, “This important project will calm traffic, create a buffer that makes footpath space more pleasant and increase the number of people using the street, all if which contribute to Oxford Street’s vitality.”

According to the City of Sydney, in the first 12 months after the construction of the separated cycleway, bike trips are expected to more than double.

Labor Councillor Linda Scott welcomed the cycleway, but pointed out that, “Cyclists should have been zooming up and down our beloved rainbow strip many years ago.”

Mardi Gras and City of Sydney Assessing ‘Any Potential Event Impact’

According to Moore, “The City is currently working with Mardi Gras to assess any potential event impact of the cycleway and additional support.”

Moore explained, “The City has worked with Mardi Gras organisers to make the physical design of the cycleway work as well as possible for the annual parade. We continue to work with Mardi Gras to support them in running the parade on a modified Oxford Street.”

Back in November 2020, the City of Sydney proposed a cycleway down the centre of Oxford Street. However, it was scrapped as it would have created a hazard for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

Deputy Lord Mayor and Greens Councillor Sylvie Ellsmore said, “The City’s willingness to adapt and change its original design for the bike path, after feedback from the Mardi Gras and others, was very important.”

She continued, “It was also important that the City waited until after World Pride for any bike path construction, though ideally other Councillors would have voted to delay other development construction on Oxford Street until after World Pride too. In any case, Oxford Street will be looking fab for Feb & March next year.

“After that, the construction of the bike path can begin, bringing the City closer to completing all missing link in the CBD bike network.”