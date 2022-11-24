—

The father of the alleged shooter who killed five persons at an LGBTQI nightclub in Colorado Springs last week has expressed relief that his child is not gay.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses the mass shooting at a gay nightclub, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

MMA fighter-turned-porn star Aaron Brink, father of the suspected mass shooter 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, told media persons that he was “a Mormon, a conservative Republican” and “we don’t do gay”.

In an initial court appearance, Aldrich, who is accused of shooting five people dead and injuring 19 others at Club Q, an LGBTQI nightclub, appeared in an orange jumpsuit and had facial bruises.

Advertisement

‘Forgive My Son’

Brink, who is known by his screen name Dick Delaware, said when he first heard that the mass shooting was at a gay nightclub, he got scared that Aldrich might be “gay”.

“They started telling me about the incident, a shooting involving multiple people,” Brink told CBS 8 on Tuesday. “And then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I said, ‘God, is he gay?’ I got scared, ‘Shit, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, ‘Phhhewww…’”

Brink, son of outgoing California Republican Assemblyman Randy Voepel, said Aldrich was named Nicholas at birth but had changed their name in 2016 out of embarrassment over his career as a porn actor.

Advertisement

“I told him it works, it’s instant and you will get immediate results,” Brink said. He, however, apologised to the victims and their families.

“I’m sorry for your loss. Life is so fragile and it’s valuable. Those people’s lives were valuable. You know, they’re valuable. They’re good people probably. It’s not something you kill somebody over. I’m sorry I let my son down,” Brink said, adding, “I love my son no matter what. I love my son. Please forgive my son.”

Clubgoers Hailed As Heroes For Stopping Shooter

According to Colorado Springs police, Aldrich walked into Club Q on Saturday, November 19, and started shooting at bar patrons and staff with an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon. Army veteran Richard Fierro, who was in the nightclub with his family and another club-goer Thomas James were hailed as heroes for subduing Aldrich.

A trans woman (initial reports had erroneously identified her as a drag queen) responded to Fierro’s calls for assistance and reportedly stomped on the shooter with her high heels.

“They were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. The five deceased victims were identified as trans woman and Denver resident Kelly Loving (40), trans man and bartender Daniel Ashton (20), bartender Derrick Rump (38), community worker Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance.

A crowdfunding campaign for Club Q shooting victims and their families has raised over $740,000 in three days.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.











