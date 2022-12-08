—

The suspected shooter that attacked queer nightclub, Club Q, last month in Colorado Springs, has been officially charged.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses the mass shooting at a gay nightclub, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

On Tuesday, December 6, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was charged with 305 counts which include murder, attempted murder, assault, and committing a hate crime or bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

Speaking to CNN about the charges, Colorado’s Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said, “When you file 305 counts in a case, that tells the public, this community, this state and this nation that we are taking this case as serious as we possibly can, meaning that we are going to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

FBI Looking Into Shooter’s Website

According to NBC News, the FBI is also looking into two websites in connection with the shooting, including one that belongs to Aldrich.

The website created by Aldrich is a forum-type website that has allowed people to post racist and antisemitic content anonymously.

A link on the site directs users to another website with four videos, which appear to have been posted just prior to the shooting.

In one of the videos, the reflection of someone resembling Aldrich can be seen in the rearview mirror. The person recording the video is heard saying, “OK,” just before ending the video at 11:44 pm.

Police at the time started receiving 911 calls about a shooting at Club Q at 11:56 p.m.

Heroic Club Goers Subdued Shooter

An FBI spokesperson told NBC News, “The Denver FBI Field Office, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, National Security Division, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado are aware of the situation regarding the shooting in Colorado Springs at Club Q, and we will review all available facts of the incident to determine what federal response is warranted.”

On Saturday evening, November 19, Aldrich allegedly walked into Club Q in tactical gear and started shooting. Five people were killed and at least 19 people were injured.

According to Colorado Springs police Chief Adrian Vasquez, “While the suspect was inside the club at least two heroic people confronted and fought with the suspect. They were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others. We owe them a great debt of thanks.”