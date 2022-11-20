—

Two bar patrons heroically confronted and subdued the lone shooter who targeted Club Q, a gay nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, police said.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses a mass shooting at an LGBTQI venue, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Five people were killed and at least 18 persons were injured in the mass shooting attack at Club Q. The suspected shooter, identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was injured and is being treated at a local hospital.

Patrons Subdue Shooter

According to the CSPD, they received the first call about the active shooting at Club Q around 11.56 pm on Saturday night

“Initial evidence and interviews indicate that the suspect entered Club Q and immediately began shooting at people inside as he moved further into the club,” said Chief Vasquez.

The police chief praised the actions of two heroic patrons who fought Aldrich and stopped him from continuing with his rampage.

“While the suspect was inside the club at least two heroic people confronted and fought with the suspect. They were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others. We owe them a great debt of thanks,” said Chief Vasquez.

In a Facebook post, Club Q said it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community.”

Advertisement “Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Police Investigate If Shooting Was A Hate Crime

The police said they found two firearms at the scene and Aldrich reportedly used a long rifle.

“As the investigation is still in its early stages we are not going to identify any of the witnesses inside the club at this time. The FBI is already on the scene and assisting with the investigation. We are also working to identify the victims who have died and notify their families,” said Vasquez, adding that the police had sought multiple search warrants and were looking to identify if there were other individuals who assisted Aldrich.

CSPD said it was too early to speculate if the Club Q shooting was an anti-LGBTQI hate crime. Chief Vasquez said that the motive for the crime as well as whether the mass shooting at a gay nightclub was a hate crime was “part of the investigation”.

Aldrich was reportedly arrested in 2021 for making bomb threats. On June 18, 2021, Aldrich’s mother called the police saying that he had threatened to harm her with a “homemade bomb and multiple weapons and ammunition”. The police found Aldrich around a mile from his home and arrested him, but did not find any explosive devices or weapons. He was arrested and charged with felony menacing and kidnapping.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.











