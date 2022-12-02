—

The two RuPaul's Drag Race winners have spoken out about their increased security as a result of the Club Q shooting. Photos: Jinx Monsoon/ Alaska 5000/Facebook

Since the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ club in the USA state of Colorado last month, eight of the USA’s premier drag queens have spoken out about how the massacre has affected them—with four beefing up their security in response.

Back on 19th November this year, Colorado Spring’s only LGBTQ nightclub Club Q became the scene of a horrible shooting that left 5 people dead and 17 others injured. The 22-year-old suspect is currently being held without bond on the charges of hate crimes and suspicion of murder.

Advertisement

Top Drag Queens Increase Security

Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season five and the seventh season of the All-Star edition, Jinx Monsoon has admitted to using metal detectors, created venue escape routes, and hired armed guards over the past several months as a result.

“We’re trying to smile and make people happy for the holidays, and in the back of our heads, we’re thinking, ‘I hope I don’t get shot,’” Monsoon said, as reported by NBC News.

Advertisement

“It’s mortifying that we even have to think about these things for something as joyous and celebratory as a drag show,” Alaska said, as reported by NBC News.

“Why do we have to be worried about where the exits are and where a safe route to get to safety is? It’s terrifying, but that’s the reality of it.”