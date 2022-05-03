—

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and wife Catherine walk in the 2022 Midsumma Pride march in Melbourne.

The Dan Andrews Labor government on Tuesday announced that it was earmarking around $14.7 million in the 2022/2023 budget “to support and celebrate LGBTIQ+ Victorians”.

In 2020, the Andrews government had provided around $3 million in funding for LGBTQI projects and upped it to $45 million in 2021, including for the one-day Melbourne Pride celebrations.

“We’ve always said that in Victoria, equality is not negotiable – because every Victorian, without exception, deserves to feel safe, supported and equal,” Minister for Equality Martin Foley said in a statement.

Victoria’s Ten Year LGBTQI Strategy

Today the Victorian Government handed down its 2022/23 state budget, and with that announced a $14.7 million dollar package to support and celebrate LGBTIQ+ Victorians. This is great news for our LGBTIQ+ communities here in Victoria. #SpringSt — Victorian Pride Lobby (@VicPrideLobby) May 3, 2022

Earlier this year in February, Victoria had launched its first whole-of-government, 10-year LGBTQI strategy, Pride in our Future. The strategy had identified law reforms, equitable and accessible services, improving LGBTQI data collection and creating inclusive communities as priority areas.

In the last budget, the government had provided $6.5 million to “kickstart delivery of Pride in our Future”. This year’s budget, the government said, will further support the implementation of the strategy.

Investing In The Community

There will be a $625,000 investment for the Pride Events and Festivals Fund, $3.2 million will go towards a “trial of several safe spaces for LGBTIQ+ young people in western Victoria”, $1.5 million will be invested in the Trans and Gender Diverse in Community Health Program and $1 million towards grants to build capacities of LGBTQI organisations and skills of emerging LGBTQI leaders.

Around $6.8 million will be provided in funding over four years to deliver annual statewide events for LGBTQI communities in Victoria.











