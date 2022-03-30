—

Disney is under fire once again, this time from conservatives in response to the “leaked” videos of the entertainment company “pushing a progressive LGBT agenda on employees.”

In the videos, obtained by conservative journalist Christopher F. Rufo, Allen March, a production coordinator, talks about how Disney is really interested in exploring queer storylines and how he created a tracker to make sure the shows are representing a diverse spectrum of LGBTQI characters.

“Especially with trans characters. You can’t see if someone is trans. There’s not one way to look trans. So the only kind of way to have these canonical trans characters, canonical asexual characters, canonical bisexual characters is to give them stories where they can be their whole selves.”

SCOOP: Disney production coordinator Allen March says his team is committed to "exploring queer stories" and has created a "tracker" to make sure they are creating enough "gender nonconforming characters," "canonical trans characters," and "canonical bisexual characters." pic.twitter.com/ddSzw4aqQv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Also featured in the video is Disney’s corporate president, Karey Burke, who talks about how they have noticed that there are very few queer leads in Disney content.

“That’s been very eye-opening for me. And I can tell you that it’s something that I feel, perhaps had this moment not happened, I, as a leader and as well as my colleagues would not have focused on. Going forward, I certainly will be more so.”

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, "as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child," she supports having "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories" and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

On Fox Business, former Arkansas Governor and former Republican Presidential candidate, Mike Huckabee said, “They used to be family-friendly, kid-friendly. Heck, I can remember when Disney was the brand that parents could trust. Whether it was the television shows, their movies, their merchandise. Not anymore!”