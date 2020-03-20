—

Dolly Parton may have to postpone, but she will always love you. Image: Dolly Parton via Facebook

Australia, we’ve got dreams that just got taken away.

In light of the current coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe, Dolly Parton’s smash-hit West End musical, 9 to 5 The Musical, will not be making its grand debut in Australia this year.

Producers John Frost, Suzanne Jones and the Ambassador Theatre Group Productions have elected to postpone the premier season in favour of the wellbeing of the audience, cast, crew and theatre staff.

In consultation with both the Sydney Lyric Theatre and Her Majesty’s Theatre Melbourne, Jones, Frost and the Ambassador Theatre Group Productions have responded to the most recent advice issued by the Australian Federal Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re in the same boat as a lot of our friends, who are I’m sure are as disappointed as we are.

“Theatre and the arts are an integral part of the social wellbeing of the community and we are looking forward to bringing 9 to 5 to Australia as soon as we are able. We look forward to sharing the joy of Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 with you soon!” their statement reads.

The producers are currently reviewing options to reschedule in both cities and thank theatregoers for their patience and support of the entertainment industry while they work through these issues.

Once the government lifts current restrictions and new performance dates can be secured, existing ticket holders will be provided with an exclusive first option to grab the best seats.

In the meantime, those who purchased tickets to 9 to 5 The Musical will be contacted and provided with details on the refund process for postponed performances.