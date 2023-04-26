Don Lemon Left ‘Stunned’ After CNN ‘Sacking’

Another prime-time anchor has been let go after CNN fired Don Lemon on Monday, ending his seventeen years with the network.

CNN’s chairman Chris Licht said in a statement that “CNN and Don have parted ways.”

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”

The move apparently left Lemon “stunned” after being informed by his agent that he had been let go, and he took to Twitter to give his point of view in a scathing tone.

“After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” he wrote.

Advertisements

According to the New York Times, CNN has disputed Lemon’s account, stating that he “was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

In 20111, Lemon came out as gay in his memoir Transparent, and in 2019 announced his engagement to real estate agent Tim Malone.

Lemon’s Sexist Comments

Despite being known as a fiery political commentator, Lemon’s reputation took a hit and he lost support inside the network after making what was perceived to be sexist remarks about women and ageing in February, according to the New York Times.

The remark he had made on air was about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Lemon had said that the 51-year-old “isn’t in her prime, sorry” and “A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

While his female co-hosts had objected to his statements, Lemon ignored them and continued “I’m just saying what the facts are — Google it.”

Lemon later apologised and agreed to a corporate training program that would address his behaviour and remarks made on air.

This is the second dismissal of a prime-time figure on the same day, not long after Fox News had announced it was letting Tucker Carlson go.