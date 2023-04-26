Don Lemon Left ‘Stunned’ After CNN ‘Sacking’

International News
Tileah Dobson
Tileah Dobson
April 26, 2023
Don Lemon Left ‘Stunned’ After CNN ‘Sacking’
Image: Images: Don Lemon CNN/Facebook

Another prime-time anchor has been let go after CNN fired Don Lemon on Monday, ending his seventeen years with the network.

CNN’s chairman Chris Licht said in a statement that “CNN and Don have parted ways.”

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”

The move apparently left Lemon “stunned” after being informed by his agent that he had been let go, and he took to Twitter to give his point of view in a scathing tone.

After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” he wrote.

Advertisements

According to the New York Times, CNN has disputed Lemon’s account, stating that he “was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

In 20111, Lemon came out as gay in his memoir Transparent, and in 2019 announced his engagement to real estate agent Tim Malone.

Lemon’s Sexist Comments

Despite being known as a fiery political commentator, Lemon’s reputation took a hit and he lost support inside the network after making what was perceived to be sexist remarks about women and ageing in February, according to the New York Times.

The remark he had made on air was about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Lemon had said that the 51-year-old “isn’t in her prime, sorry” and “A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

While his female co-hosts had objected to his statements, Lemon ignored them and continued “I’m just saying what the facts are — Google it.”

Lemon later apologised and agreed to a corporate training program that would address his behaviour and remarks made on air.

This is the second dismissal of a prime-time figure on the same day, not long after Fox News had announced it was letting Tucker Carlson go.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

LGBT Women Most Disadvantaged In The Workplace: Study
April 26, 2023 | Christine Lai

LGBT Women Most Disadvantaged In The Workplace: Study
International News
Uganda’s President Refuses to Sign Anti-Gay Bill
April 25, 2023 | Christine Lai

Uganda’s President Refuses to Sign Anti-Gay Bill
International News
Trans Woman Star Of Kokomo City Fatally Shot In Atlanta
April 25, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Trans Woman Star Of Kokomo City Fatally Shot In Atlanta
International News Screen
Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Given The Boot By Rupert Murdoch
April 25, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Given The Boot By Rupert Murdoch
International News
Sydney’s LGBT Community Fears For Their Safety After Verbal, Physical Attacks On Oxford Street
April 25, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Sydney’s LGBT Community Fears For Their Safety After Verbal, Physical Attacks On Oxford Street
National News New South Wales News News
Success In HIV Treatments Could Eliminate Further Transmissions In Australia
April 25, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Success In HIV Treatments Could Eliminate Further Transmissions In Australia
New South Wales News News