—

Hope everyone’s enjoying getting back to work and if not, here are some fun events to lock into your schedule and look forward to. This is what’s on in queer Sydney:

Dorcas Tang 邓佳颖 : Love Me Long Time

From the talented artist and photographer Dorcas Tang, Love Me Long Time brings forth a deeper look at Tang’s already existing audio-visual project that takes a look at desire, intimacy and Asian identity; thanks to oral interviews and portraits of Asian diasporic, Asian Australian women and non-binary folks.

So if you’re interested in conversations centred around pleasure, joy and reflection on gendered, anti-Asian violence in a white supremacist society, then this could be your cup of tea.

When: Every day except Mondays til Sunday 9th April 2023. Hours run from 11 am – 5 pm on Tuesday – Sunday. 11 am – 8 pm on Thursdays.

Where: 4A – Centre for Contemporary Asian Art – 181-187 Hay Street, Haymarket.

Price: Free

Mykonos Meets Sydney

Want to travel to Europe but are either broke, no passport and afraid to leave Sydney? Well thanks to Euro Events, Europe will come to you! They’ve organised performances and shows for the night to allow you to experience what a proper European party fells like.

There is a dress code – Smart casual with light colours preferably in order to match the party vibes. No heavy designer tees and no excessive visible tattoos.

When: Friday 20th January from 10 pm til Saturday 21st January 3 am

Where: Bedouin, 53 Cross Street #2 Double Bay

Price: $20 – $32.74

WAO Superclub @ Ivy

To celebrate the Lunar New Year and bring forth the Year of the Rabbit, WAO Superclub is aiming to party in style! Red pocket giveaways and a LED lion dance have been promised, along with an upgraded sound system and VIP booth experience, you won’t be disappointed.

When: Friday 20th January from 9:30 pm til Saturday 21st January 4 am

Where: Ivy Precinct, 330 George Street Sydney

Price: $38.50