Episode one of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under dropped Saturday night, kicking off season two of the successful drag franchise and setting 10 queens on a collision course for the crown.

At the sight of the materials, Newcastle queen Molly Poppinz quipped, ‘They didn’t even lube us up. They just said let’s go.”

Most of the queens struggled with the challenge.

SPOILER ALERT

The first queen to sashay away: Faux Fur.

The transgression that got her into elimination: black granny panties under white or beige.

Speaking about the experience of being a RuGirl, Faux talked with Star Observer about making it to the runway and if she had any regrets.

Faux didn’t skip a beat.

“One… The fucking black panties! Had I worn a nude or white one, I would have been safe!”

She continued “ease up, relax, have some fun.”

Faux Oprah

Moving forward Faux would love to be the next Oprah but explained “before I become Oprah, obviously because I’m not old enough yet, I really would love to have my own reality TV show and become the next Kardashian and then go to Oprah.

“I know it sounds crazy, but these are my dreams and these are my goals… But before I even become a Kardashian, I would love to join All Stars Drag Race.

“Oh, I’d do it all over again. I’d love it.”

Speaking about her relationship with the other girls Faux said, “We’re such a tight-knit, we’re like a little family and I love that. And family means everything to me.”

Faux Mondays

When not on stage, Faux does her successful weekly IGTV show Faux Mondays.

Faux Monday was created at the beginning of COVID. The weekly Instagram show was a way for Faux to stay connected with her fans as well as give a platform to members of the queer community to share their stories.

So what is next for Faux Fur? Funny you should ask.

She is currently on a break from Faux Monday as she is working on a secret project, which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

This secret project, Faux hints: “Let’s just say I’m creating my own reality TV show.

“It’s kind of like showing people what drag is like behind the scenes before this glitz and glamour.”

Catch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under every Saturday on Stan.